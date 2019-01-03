ENGLISH

January Solar Eclipse: Zodiac Signs To Be Affected The Least

By

The new year comes with an exciting first week where the skygazers will get to see a solar eclipse on 6 January 2019. While there are going to be five eclipses this year, with three solar and two lunar eclipses, this one would be the first one of the year.

January Solar Eclipse

This partial solar eclipse will take place in China, Korea, Japan, North Pacific Ocean and the Aleutian Islands of Alaska. Every eclipse affects the zodiac signs in one or the other way. This eclipse will also affect all the zodiac signs; here we have brought to you the list of zodiac signs to be affected the least by this eclipse and which are thus safe.

Taurus

Taureans will be aligned towards spirituality. This will make them introspect themselves and focus more on their own lives. While you will feel elevated because of a matured consciousness, you will feel positive and try to connect to those around you. You will feel an urge to dig deeper into the realities of life and understand the universe better. Hence it is an opportunity to grow from the inside.

Leo

You will feel the flow of new energy which will motivate you to take small steps that were much needed from some time but you had been ignoring. You will focus more on being more regular and punctual towards your work and will try to stick to the timetable which you feel is ideal for your routine. Well, we would say the time also seems favourable and you can put your best foot forward towards living a more balanced life in 2019 and further.

Scorpio

Walking on somewhat similar lines like the Taureans, Scorpios will feel the flow of spiritual vibes. You will experience the need to understand the hidden mysteries of life, however, the difference will be in the fact that you will want to disconnect from the world for some time. While you might not be able to do this in the practical world, we would suggest logging out from most of the social networking platforms and avoiding one or two parties might help. This will help you feel rejoiced after the break.

Aquarius

While you might feel excessively engaged in work and have a hectic schedule, the eclipse brings a time when you would be benefited in terms of health if you take adequate rest. Do not worry if you are going through some health issues. Taking care with the help of medicines and spiritual practices such as meditation will help.

