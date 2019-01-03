January Solar Eclipse: Zodiac Signs To Be Affected The Least

The new year comes with an exciting first week where the skygazers will get to see a solar eclipse on 6 January 2019. While there are going to be five eclipses this year, with three solar and two lunar eclipses, this one would be the first one of the year.

This partial solar eclipse will take place in China, Korea, Japan, North Pacific Ocean and the Aleutian Islands of Alaska. Every eclipse affects the zodiac signs in one or the other way. This eclipse will also affect all the zodiac signs; here we have brought to you the list of zodiac signs to be affected the least by this eclipse and which are thus safe.