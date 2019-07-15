Lunar Eclipse 2019: Impact Of Lunar Eclipse On Zodiac Signs Faith Mysticism oi-Amritha K

The lunar eclipse of 2019 will occur on 16 and 17 July. In India, people will be able to witness the penumbral/partial lunar eclipse starting from 12:13 am on 17 July. The last lunar eclipse of the year 2019, during which the Earth in course of its orbit around the Sun, comes between the Sun and Moon, will be partially visible in India.

With various customs and myths accustomed to the lunar eclipse, now, we will take a look into the impact this lunar eclipse have on your zodiac signs.

1. Aries (21 March - 19 April)

This lunar eclipse, you will be emotionally sensitive - hindering your rational decisions. This is the best time for a self-reflection and makes sure you face the challenges at your workplace. However, keep up your confidence and patience level high, as the work challenges can be time-consuming and may slow you down.

2. Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

Focus on improving your relationship with your family members as this lunar eclipse may prove to be unstable in terms of home life. Apart from that, the lunar eclipse is good for your zodiac sign.

3. Gemini (21 May - 20 June)

The lunar eclipse will not bring in any positivity in your life. This year can be stressful for you in terms of personal life and professional life.

4. Cancer (21 June - 22 July)

The second lunar eclipse can be crucial for you because extra attention has to be given while taking financial decisions. Avoid taking financial risks, for example, making an investment.

5. Leo (23 July - 22 August)

One of the most impacted zodiac signs during this lunar eclipse is Leo. It holds the possibilities of enhancing your creativity, along with that, be careful while taking any risks (be it professional or personal).

6. Virgo (23 August - 22 September)

The sign of compassion and kindness, this lunar eclipse will help you understand your enemies who were hiding behind a facade. Along with that, it also helps in bringing forth creativity. It may cause you to 'break' your character and try out new things.

7. Libra (23 September - 22 October)

This lunar eclipse can be a bit down for you. It may cause you to lose stability in your life, with yourself being pulled in different directions such as your home, career and personal relationships. Your relationship with one of your parental figure can be negatively affected.

8. Scorpio (23 October - 21 November)

This year's lunar eclipse can negatively impact you in certain ways such as clouding your judgements and causing you to be overly emotional.

9. Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December)

This lunar eclipse will aspire you to take up creative pursuits and push you to take up new things, that can have a significant impact on your life.

10. Capricorn (22 December - 19 January)

This lunar eclipse can have negative impacts on your life such as elevating your levels of insecurities. You may have low levels of trust and confidence, causing you to control your loved ones.

11. Aquarius (20 January - 18 February)

This zodiac sign receives one of the most beneficial effects of the lunar eclipse. It will help in increasing your value to other people. That is, chances of people recognising your skills and you becoming a leader are high. Keep in mind that, these good impacts can lead to conflicts.

12. Pisces (19 February - 20 March)

Packed with challenges, this lunar eclipse will personally and professionally test you.

