10 Leaves To Offer To Ganesha During The Ten-day Festival

The remover of all obstacles, Lord Ganesha, is the embodiment of perfection. He is the patron of arts and sciences and is the lord of learning. The elephant-headed Ganesha is one of the most worshipped and most popular deities in Hinduism. And to celebrate his powers and get his blessings, the festival of Ganesha Chaturthi is observed as a ten-day event every year.

Devotees worship him with utmost devotion and respect. Also known as Vighnaharta, he is believed to have twelve great powers and twenty one names. Our scriptures also mention that offering ten types of leaves to him is considered very auspicious. Devotees can offer these leaves for the fulfilment of the different wishes mentioned below, along with the chanting of a mantra. Read on.

Ten Days Puja Vidhi For Ganesha Chaturthi