Why Do We Light A Lamp During Puja?

The use of earthen lamps known as Diyas is prevalent in India from more than 5000 years ago. Hinduism considers it mandatory to light a lamp during puja. Different types of diyas are decorated according to the festivals and are available in the market at the time of festivals. While most of us follow the rituals diligently, we do not know why the ritual is practiced.

A lighted lamp is considered a symbol of positiveness. It removes all the negative energies prevailing in the environment and radiates just the positive waves. A positive environment helps to concentrate better by removing all forms of negative energies from the mind of the devotee. Here are some other reasons why Hindus light a lamp during puja. Read on.