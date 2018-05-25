What Is The Importance Of Bells In Temples?

In Hinduism, there are a number of gods, a number of beliefs and a number of rituals, all different, with their own different meanings, but a common purpose, the attainment of the Supreme God. Such is the beauty of this religion, kind of unity in diversity. Just like a number of ways to achieve one goal.

A red tilak worn on the forehead and a sacred thread tied around the wrist, help add an element of spiritualism in the heart of the wearer. The divinity in the sound of a conch shell, the positive vibes radiated by a bell, that spark of power in those Sanskrit chants, all add even more beauty to the beautiful atmosphere in and around a temple. They make one feel the presence of the divine, the almighty somewhere around. The fact that Krishna has stated about his presence in every particle of matter, seems true.

There is a scientific reason behind every sacred object used in Hinduism, behind every custom followed by the Hindus. For example, wearing a tilak made from sandalwood gives peace to the mind, the vibrations from a conch shell generate positive energy, and bring peace in the environment. Similarly there are some reasons or why a bell is used in the temples. Today we are going to discuss those reasons. Let us begin.

Bells can be seen, not only in Hindu temples but in homes as well. No puja or a holy offering is considered complete without that melodious sound of a bell. It is very necessary to ring it after a puja and during the 'aarti'.

It is believed that while entering the premises of a temple, the devotee should be full of energy, enthusiasm, and should come in singing. While going out, he should leave peacefully and softly. The ringing of a bell adds to making an enthusiastic entrance. Well, not just this, there are scientific reasons too. Read on.

Devotees enter the sanctum of the temple by ringing the bell, with which it is said that the devotee informs the God, about his arrival. This is also done to make the mind attentive and alert, to keep the ever wandering mind in concentration.

It is said that the sound of a large bell used outside the garbhagriha of the temple, is similar to the sound produced by the pronunciation of 'Om'. It activates the vibrations of positive energy in the surroundings. It is believed that when the universe started, a similar sound was produced in the cosmos. Even when the whole universe will come to an end, itwill be with a similar sound. Therefore, this bell, is also considered a symbol of 'kaal', the infinite time.

According to scientists, when a bell is rung, its chimes create some waves in the atmosphere. These waves travel long distances and the harmful microbes and other germs get destroyed. Thus, it makes the environment pure and healthy.

Vastu Shastra says, that the sound of a bell is very auspicious for the environment. The presence of a bell protects the home from evil energies and negativities. It generates positive vibrations ensuring there is positivity all around. It reduces fights and arguments among the family members.

Temple bells are made of an alloy made using cadmium, zinc, chromium, nickel and magnesium. Its sound balances the right and the left part of the brain. The sound of a bell rung once, stays in the environment for ten seconds.

This sound activates the seven healing centres of the body and helps to keep the mind calm, increasing one's concentration.

Thus, the sound of a bell provides energy to the mind, the body and the soul. The people around, remain surrounded by positive energy.