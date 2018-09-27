Vastu Tips For Fish Aquariums Kept At Home

Fish aquariums serve as a mode of rectification of various Vastu defects besides adding beauty to the surroundings. These attract wealth and peace and feeding the fishes pleases Goddess Lakshmi. All the elements present on this earth radiate energy. This energy needs to be directed such that positive effects are reflected in the surroundings. It is also believed that the natural death of one fish in the aquarium brings an end to one of the sins of the life of the person.

Vastu Shastra says that the movement of fishes in an aquarium causes the flow of positive energy and frequent movement causes the flow of wealth and prosperity. Moreover, feeding the fish is also one of the best virtues, feasible for the common man. There are some rules associated with the fish aquarium. Take a look.