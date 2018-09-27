Vastu Tips For Fish Aquariums Kept At Home

Fish aquariums serve as a mode of rectification of various Vastu defects besides adding beauty to the surroundings. These attract wealth and peace and feeding the fishes pleases Goddess Lakshmi. All the elements present on this earth radiate energy. This energy needs to be directed such that positive effects are reflected in the surroundings. It is also believed that the natural death of one fish in the aquarium brings an end to one of the sins of the life of the person.
Vastu Shastra says that the movement of fishes in an aquarium causes the flow of positive energy and frequent movement causes the flow of wealth and prosperity. Moreover, feeding the fish is also one of the best virtues, feasible for the common man. There are some rules associated with the fish aquarium. Take a look.
Number Of Fishes In The Aquarium
The number of fishes also affect the energy prevailing in the house. The more the fishes, the more beautiful it looks. Also, the more the fishes you keep together in the aquarium, the more they will enjoy. However, the ideal number of fishes that Vastu Shastra prescribes for an aquarium is nine.
An Auspicious Combination
The combination of a dragon fish and a goldfish is what is considered lucky financially. People would generally like to keep more varieties of fishes. The aquarium would also look more lively and vibrant with more colourful fishes moving around in there. But the best fishes for wealth and prosperity would be a combination of a dragon fish and a goldfish.
Colour Of The Fishes
Though we might want to fill the aquarium with fishes having beautiful colours and patterns, we should ideally have eight fishes of the same colour and the ninth one of a different colour. This will help maintain harmony and peace in the house.
Replace A Fish Immediately If It Dies
Fishes have a certain lifespan, and they would often die a natural death after completing their lifespan. Keeping a dead fish for long in the aquarium is considered inauspicious. Hence, it should be replaced as soon as possible.
Single Person Should Be Made The In-charge
Generally, anybody from the family would go and feed the fishes. However, this is not considered right in Vastu Shastra. The fishes need to be fed by the same person every day. Only one person should be given the charge of it.
Which Room Is The Best For Placing The Aquarium?
The aquarium should be placed in the drawing room or the living room. According to Vastu, the best results are achieved when kept in these two rooms. Keeping the aquarium in the bedroom or the kitchen is considered very inauspicious. Placing it in these rooms creates problems related to sleep and health.
Related Articles
- Mistakes Responsible For Pitra Dosha
-
- How To Perform Pitra Paksha Puja At Home
- Astrological Remedies To Remove Pitra Dosha As Per Lagna Rashi
- 5 Things You Should Never Question A Gemini About
- Choose The Colours Of The Walls As Per Vastu Shastra
- Why Is Pind Daan Performed In Gaya?
- You Are Ambitious And Hard Working If Your Name Begins With This Letter
- 8 Vastu Tips To Get Rid Of Disputes In The Family
- Why The Movement Of Saturn Is So Slow
- Fulfil Your Wishes By Offering These Things To Lord Hanuman
- Are You A Taurean? Here Are The Relationship Problems You Might Face
- Auspicious Omens Related To Crows During Shradh