Do Not Forget These Vastu Rules For Sharadiya Navratri 2018

Navratri is the nine-day festival observed for worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Goddess Durga is the one who destroys all forms of negative energies from the life of the devotees. She bestows them with mental power and helps defeat enemies. She is particularly worshipped for winning over one's enemies.

Devotees observe fast for nine days and offer prayers to Goddess Durga. A lamp is lit which is kept burning day and night for nine days. Along with the various other rules that need to be observed strictly during the fasting days, there are some Vastu rules as well which should not be forgotten. Here is the list of the Vastu rules. Take a look.