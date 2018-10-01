ENGLISH

Do Not Forget These Vastu Rules For Sharadiya Navratri 2018

Navratri is the nine-day festival observed for worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Goddess Durga is the one who destroys all forms of negative energies from the life of the devotees. She bestows them with mental power and helps defeat enemies. She is particularly worshipped for winning over one's enemies.

Vastu Rules For Sharadiya Navratri 2018

Devotees observe fast for nine days and offer prayers to Goddess Durga. A lamp is lit which is kept burning day and night for nine days. Along with the various other rules that need to be observed strictly during the fasting days, there are some Vastu rules as well which should not be forgotten. Here is the list of the Vastu rules. Take a look.

Cleaning The House Is Very Important

While cleaning the house for this festival is highly important, we should make sure that the cleaning is done before the festival begins and not on the morning of the Prathama day (first day during the fasts). Also, the entire house should be cleaned and not just the puja room. Since Goddess Durga is just another form of Goddess Lakshmi, cleanliness is very important to please her. Putting a Swastika symbol on both the sides of the gateway is considered auspicious.

Where To Place The Idol Of The Goddess

The north-east corner, also known as Ishan Kon as per Vastu Shastra is dedicated to gods. Positive energy prevails in this corner of the house. Placing the idol of Goddess Durga in this corner is considered very auspicious. This direction is often also considered for constructing the puja room. The idol along with the Chouki and Kalash should be installed in this direction of the house.

Direction Of The Akhand Jyot

Akhand Jyot, a lamp which burns continuously day and night during the festival, is to be lighted at home during the Navratri festival. This lamp should be kept in the Agneya Kon of the puja area. Agneya kon refers to the south-east direction. Since this direction is associated with fire, keeping the lamp here will help in defeating the enemies and peace and happiness will be maintained in the house. Also, make sure that the Akhand Jyot is on the left side of the idol. Incense can be kept on the right side of the idol of the goddess.

On Which Side Should The Devotee Sit?

The devotee should be facing either east or north while performing the puja. Both these directions are believed to symbolise power, fulfilment and bravery. Since east is also the direction of the rising Sun, it is considered significant with respect to the professional growth of a person. North is associated with Lord Kuber and is, therefore, significant from financial perspectives.

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 18:20 [IST]
