All You Need To Know About Varamahalakshmi Vrata

वरलक्ष्मी व्रत पूजा विधि: संतान की प्राप्ति के लिए ऐसे करें महालक्ष्मी की पूजा | Boldsky

Wealth, prosperity, fulfilment and happiness, all can be achieved through one fast. The goddess of all these, Goddess Lakshmi, is worshipped on this day, which is known as Varamahalakshmi Vrata. The high importance of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi has been found in the Hindu scriptures. It is said that she is a sensitive goddess, which implies that even one minor mistake might displease her and she might leave your house, thus, giving way to poverty. It is just true devotion that she actually looks for.

A story about Goddess Lakshmi says, when she, once displeased with Lord Vishnu, had left his abode, the entire Devloka had become Shri-hin. Shri-hin refers to the lack of prosperity.

When Is Varamahalakshmi Vrata Observed?

Varamahalakshmi Vrata, also known as Varalakshmi Vrat, falls on the last Friday of the Shravana month and is celebrated a few days before Raksha Bandhan, as a fasting day. It is observed on the tenth day during the Shukla Paksha of the Shravana month. This year it will be observed on August 24, Friday.

Every Friday has been dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi in the Hindu scriptures; and, Shravana Friday is even more auspicious for this. It is also known as Varalakshmi Jayanti. This fast is mainly celebrated in the southern regions of India; however, it is gaining prominence in the northern states as well, these days.

Benefits Of Performing Varamahalakshmi Vrata

As the name itself suggests, "vara" means "boon" and "Lakshmi" means "wealth and prosperity". Therefore, the observer of this fast gets the boon of a wealthy and prosperous life. Besides these, the fast brings good health as well as success in one's career and education to the family members of the observer.

It brings fulfilment which means that there is no shortage of food and resources in the house. Financial problems, such as debt, uncontrolled and unexpected expenditures, financial court cases, shortage of money, all get removed if this fast is observed.

There are eight types of benefits of this fast. These are:

Shri - wealth

Bhu - property

Saraswati - knowledge

Priti - love

Kirti - prestige

Shanti - peace

Santushti - fulfilment

Pushti - health

Who Should Observe The Varamahalakshmi Vrata

It is said that only married women are supposed to keep this fast and unmarried girls should not observe it. Even married men can observe it for the well being of the family. It is believed to be highly auspicious if both husband and wife observe this fast.

Varamahalakshmi Vrata Puja Vidhi

Goddess Lakshmi is believed to have originated from the ocean of milk, the Kshir Sagar. Therefore, she is sometimes portrayed in white-coloured clothes as well. It is believed that offering prayers to Goddess Varamahalakshmi on this day is equivalent to worshipping all of her eight forms. The puja vidhi is similar to the Diwali puja.

1. After taking a bath during the Brahma Muhurta on Varalakshmi, one should sprinkle Gangajal in the place where the puja is to be performed.

2. Now keep a wooden stool there and place the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on it.

3. Do not forget to decorate the idols with new clothes and ornaments.

4. She is offered different kinds of flowers and sweets.

5. Fill water in a Kalash and place a coconut on the Kalash as shown in the video above.

6. Light a lamp before the goddess and narrate the Varalakshmi Vrat Katha.

7. Distribute the prasad to women after the completion of the puja. The observer of the fast should eat just fruits after the evening prayers.