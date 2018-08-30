Janmashtami 2019: Abstain From Doing These 6 Things On This Special Day Faith Mysticism oi-Renu

Janmashtami, the biggest festival dedicated to Lord Krishna is celebrated with utmost religious fervour and enthusiasm by his devotees, across the country. Associated with the birth of Lord Krishna, the festival makes us recall the story of how Krishna's father Vasudev, had carried him, amidst the rains, across the river Yamuna, just to keep him safe at Nanda's house.

Lord Krishna was the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and born to restore the righteousness on earth. Janmashtami, his birth anniversary will be observed on 24th August, 2019. While most of the devotees observe a fast on this day, others also need to follow some rules, in order to not displease Lord Krishna. There are a few things, that are prohibited for everybody on a Janmashtami.

Plucking Tulsi Leaves

On the day of Janmashtami, one should not pluck Tulsi leaves. Tulsi or the basil plant is very dear to Lord Vishnu. It is said that Goddess Tulsi wanted to marry him. She had performed a hard penance to get him as her husband. However, since Tulsi leaves are offered to Lord Vishnu, one can pluck the leaves for the puja.

Disrespecting The Poor

Lord Krishna loved all dearly, irrespective of their financial status. Sudama, his best friend, was very poor yet the dearest to Lord Krishna. Bringing humiliation to a poor, might displease Lord Krishna. The disrespect of the poor is believed to invite the wrath of Shani Dev as well. More so on a Janmashtami day. One must abstain from disrespecting and insulting the poor on this day. If possible, we should make donations to the poor and needy on a Janmashtami.

Cutting Trees

Cutting trees on a Janmashtami is also considered inauspicious. We should plant as many trees as the number of members in the family. This brings prosperity to the house. Krishna says in the eighth chapter of the Mahabharata that he is in everything and everything is in him. Thus, we should not harm or think ill of anybody on this day.

Consuming Non-vegetarian Food

Hinduism prohibits the consumption of non-vegetarian food for the devotees. During the entire period of Chaturmasa, one should abstain from non-vegetarian food. Chaturmasa is the period of four months during which Lord Vishnu sleeps, and Lord Shiva takes up his responsibilities. One should abstain from consuming alcohol as well, on the day of Janmashtami.

Physical Relations

Brahmacharya (celibacy) should be practised on this day and one should abstain from physical relations. It is a day for worshipping Lord Krishna with a pure heart as well as body. All the efforts made for pleasing Krishna will go in vain if celibacy is not practised on this day.

Disrespecting A Cow

Lord Krishna is often depicted as a cowboy. His childhood images where he would be playing with the cows is no small an example of how dear cows are to him. It is believed that a person who worships cows, wins Krishna's blessings soon. Disrespecting them displeases Krishna as well. One should make donations to Gaushala (big cow sheds maintained as reserves for cows), aid an injured cow or offer food to one on the day of Janmashtami.