All You Need To Know About The August 11, 2018 Solar Eclipse

The second solar eclipse of the year is to be witnessed on August 11, 2018. This eclipse will be seen in north of North America, Greenland, northern Europe and North Eastern Asia. It will be the third eclipse of the season, occurring just fifteen days after the longest lunar eclipse of the century, which was also the second big eclipse of the year as well. It was more special because it brought a deep red Moon with it. The expected timings for the eclipse will be from 8:02 am to 9: 46 am.

Types Of Eclipse

Basically there are four types of eclipses; total, annular, hybrid and partial.

Total Eclipse: a total eclipse happens when the moon covers the sun completely. Only the corona of the sun is visible, as a thin line.

Annular Eclipse: an annular eclipse occurs when the sun and the moon are exactly in line with the Earth but the moon looks smaller than the sun to the person observing it.

Hybrid Eclipse: hybrid eclipse is the one which appears total from some points and annular from others. Thus it is somewhere in between the partial and the total solar eclipse.

Partial Eclipse: partial solar eclipse occurs when the sun is obscured only partially by the moon. The sun and the moon are not exactly in line with the Earth.

Every Eclipse Comes With Its Partner Eclipse

It is a general cosmic rule that an eclipse never comes alone. Whenever an eclipse is there, another one also follows it. However, this time a third one has also stepped in. Every eclipse leaves its effects on the observers as well as non observers by impacting their ruling planet and the zodiac. Here is a brief information on how this eclipse will affect your zodiac.

August Eclipse Effects On The Zodiac Signs

Aries ( Mar 21 - Apr 19)

If you have been thinking of making a new start about something, this is not the right time for you. We would advise you to wait a little more, probably till September.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)

Though a lot of changes have been already happening in your life, the third eclipse of the season seems to make some big changes, either in the family or work life.

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)

The eclipse will be positive for you, and you will want new changes in life, being filled with a lot of energy. But you need to practice some patience.

Cancer (June 21 - Jul 22)

Things in your life will move at quite slow pace, implying that no major effects will be seen. You will get a good time to think and rethink on the priorities in your life.

Leo ( July 23 - Aug 22)

The august solar eclipse will occur in Leo, and will provide the Leos a good chance wherein they can do something that they have been waiting to do since long.

Virgo ( Aug 23 - Sept 23)

Mercury would be retrograde during the eclipse, so you should practice patience as matters related to communications will be moving at a slow pace. Things might try to confuse you, so avoid starting something new around the eclipse days.

Libra ( Sept 24 - Oct 22)

The eclipse might create an impulse within you to take a big decision. What you have to do is practice patience and wait until January for such a decision. Until then, ponder a little more over the matter.

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

The solar eclipse offers you a gift of enormous energy and drive to accomplish the goals that you have wanted to. This eclipse brings an over all positive time for you.

Sagittarius ( Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Since the eclipse will make you feel more ambitious for couple of months ahead. Take your time and decide where you want to invest this energy. But make sure to invest it and not just spend.

Capricorn ( Des 22 - Jan 19)

The time comes when a pending matter might arise but you will be able to deal with it using the enormous drive and positive energy that filled you around this time. Friends and family also might help you.

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 19)

The eclipse brings a good chance for you; where you might find a partner for friendship, love or business.

Pisces (Feb 20 - Mar 20)

Minor family or daily life issues might arise and will vanish away unnoticed. No major effects for Pisces seem there around the eclipse.

This was just a brief view of the eclipse effects on zodiacs, we will be back with a detailed analysis in the coming days.