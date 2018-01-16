Reasons Why Indian Women Still Love Sindoor

Sindoor, सिन्दूर | Importance | Sindoor in Hinduism | सिन्दूर लगाने के पीछे ये है मान्यता | Boldsky

When a comical Deepika Padukone implored an imaginary "Ramesh Babu" if he knew how significant one pinch of sindoor was, for a married woman, most of us laughed. For married Indian women, the world over, however, sindoor is no laughing matter.

Many claim there are scientific reasons too for the application of sindoor on the forehead. All said and done, the significance of sindoor for married Indian women is not something to be taken lightly. But how much do we really know about sindoor?

Sindoor, known also as kumkum, was originally extracted from the sindoor or achiote tree (bixa orellana). It can also be made industrially using turmeric and lime. Not only is it a part of an everyday ritual for married Indian women across the world to apply it on their forehead, it is also an inseparable part of of our Indian culture.

Non application of it could signify something ominous like mourning or widowhood. Sindoor and its applications vary from region to region in India and many a mythological tale is associated with it. Here are some of the reasons on why sindoor is, and will always be a significant part of a married woman's attire in India.