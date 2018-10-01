Sharadiya Navratri: Date, Muhurta And Significance

Significance Of Navratri Markandeya Puran mentions the reasons behind the celebrations of Navratri. Durga Saptashati is one of the parts of the Purana. It explains the story of the birth of a girl who was the incarnation of Goddess Shakti herself. (Goddess Shakti, also known as Maa Durga and with various other names as well, is the primary deity of the followers of Shaktism tradition of Hinduism). She defeated many demons, among whom Mahishasura was probably the most powerful. The battle and then the defeat of Mahishasura along with his agents, at the hands of the Goddess is celebrated as Navratri. Most Read : Zodiac Signs And Singing

Navratri Dates And Ghat Sthapana Muhurta 2018 Sharadiya Navratri is observed during the Hindu month of Ashvin. This corresponds with the months of September-October according to the Gregorian calendar. This year it will be observed from October 10 to October 18. Ghat Sthapana is done on the first day, the Pratipada Tithi (fifteenth of the bright fortnight). Pratipada on October 9 will begin at 9:16 am and will end at 7:25 am on October 10. The muhurta will remain from 6:22 am to 7:25 am (1 hour 2 minutes) on October 10.

The list of Tithis along with the forms of the Goddess to be worshipped on that Tithi is given below. Oct 10: Prathama - Devi Shailputri

Oct 11: Dwitiya - Devi Brahmacharini

Oct 12: Tritiya - Devi Chandraghanta

Oct 13: Chaturthi - Devi Kushmanda

Oct 14: Panchami - Devi Skandhamata

Oct 15: Shasthi - Devi Katyayni

Oct 16: Saptami - Devi Kalratri

Oct 17: Ashtami - Devi Mahagauri

Oct 18: Navmi - Devi Siddhidhatri

Four Types Of Navratri Four types of Navratri are observed in a year, which correspond to the Hindu months of Chaitra, Ahadh, Ashvin and Magha. Those falling during Chaitra and Ashvin are the most important. Navratri falling during the Ashadh and Magha are known as Gupt Navratri celebrated primarily by those who perform Tantrik rituals for healing and cure with the help of black magic. Fasts and celebrations take place during Gupt Navratras as well, though not with much fuss.


