Saraswati Puja 2021 During Navratri: Puja Vidhi And Significance

The nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during the Navratri. Goddess Durga is the manifestation of power, peace, prosperity and knowledge. Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Parvati, Goddess Mahakali, Goddess Saraswati all are just different forms of Goddess Durga. Among the nine days of Puja, a Puja is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati as well. It is generally observed as a three-day festival where the Goddess is offered prayers for the last three days of Navratri. This year Saraswati Puja will be performed on 12 October. The second day is known as Saraswati Pradhan Puja.

The southern Indian states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, worship goddess Saraswati on the 9th day, which is the last day of Navratri. Also, in southern India, the goddess is either worshipped on the sixth day or ninth day; and the Saraswati Puja celebration continues for the last 3 days.

Here is how you should perform Saraswati Puja during Navratri. Take a look.

Items Required Idol of the goddess

Mango leaves

Bananas

Rice

Turmeric

White cloth

Flowers

Vermilion

Items Required Idol of the goddess

Mango leaves

Bananas

Rice

Turmeric

White cloth

Flowers

Vermilion

Fruits

Initial Preparations Clean the house a day before Saraswati Puja. Clean the books and other items related to studying. Place all these items in the puja room. You do not need to keep all the books, just take one or two to place before the idol of the Goddess. Puja Vidhi Place the idol of the Goddess on a high raised platform (such as a small table) at such a height that you can offer prayers while sitting on the floor. Take a woollen mat or cloth and use it for sitting during the Puja. Place the white cloth as an offering before the Goddess. Light a lamp and incense before the Goddess. Offer flowers and fruits. Begin the Puja by invoking Lord Ganesha. Thereafter chant the name of Goddess Saraswati. Offer a vermilion tilak on the books, akshat (whole grains of rice, can be coloured with vermilion) and offer some flowers. After this, the aarti can be performed.

Mantras Lord Ganesha Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha

Nirvighnam Kurume Dev Sarvakaryeshu Sarvada Goddess Saraswati Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Vidya Rupen Sansthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Why Worship Goddess Saraswati Goddess Saraswati is the Hindu Goddess of art, learning, music, wisdom and knowledge. She is worshipped by Hindus in India and Nepal. She is one of the Tridevi - Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Parvati. She is depicted as a beautiful innocent woman wearing a white saree and seated generally on a white lotus. The white colour that the Goddess wears symbolises peace, light and knowledge. It is this form of the Goddess which is known to remove the darkness of ignorance from the life of her devotees and provides wisdom to them.