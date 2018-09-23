Auspicious Omens Related To Crows During Shradh

Pitra Paksha, a period of fifteen days during which Shradh ceremony of the long-departed souls is performed, is observed from the Purnima of the Bhadrapad month to the Amavasya of the Ashvin month. Pitra Paksha 2018 will begin from September 24 and will end with Amavasya on October 8.

While the Shradh ceremony should ideally be performed on the Tithi (Indian names of the days of the month) on which the ancestor had died, it can be performed on the Amavasya day as well. In fact, an Amavasya is generally dedicated to the ancestors and they should be worshipped on every Amavasya throughout the year.

There is a ritual which involves offering food to the crows during these days. Beliefs prevail about various indications from crows seen during the Pitra Paksha. Some of these beliefs are given below. Take a look.