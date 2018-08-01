Monthly Zodiac Predictions For August 2018

The constantly changing places of stars impact all the zodiacs differently. The month of August unfolds both good and worrisome times for all the twelve zodiac signs. Check out what it has in store for you.

Aries

There will be flexibility in your thoughts during the first week of the month. You might need the guidance of others while taking decisions. There are high chances of a meeting and success in it. Coming month shows success in love as well as health. It is advisable that you go for a picnic in order to relieve the stress that might occur because of the excessive work.

Taurus

Those with this zodiac will have revolutionary thoughts during this month. Planetary positions indicate that you might not be able to find time for yourself. However, you can start planning for the next year now. Chances of meeting old and new friends.

Gemini

Planetary positions show a progress in your work, while you will strive to make the workplace a better place for yourself. There will be chances of improvement in relations. Old relatives and friends might become important to you this week. Expenses will be higher but the planetary positions will help you have a control over these. Healthwise, you will work on enhancing your beauty. In terms of education, you will be excited from the beginning of the month and your diligent efforts will bring promising results in the first two weeks but the situation might become unfavourable towards the month end. You will want to avoid any kind of health issues in the second phase of the month.

Cancer

You might get involved in a financial plan for the initial period of the month. You will be able to plan for long-term because of increased contacts. You might travel for personal or professional reasons. There are opportunities for meeting close and loved ones in the first half of the month.

Leo

You will witness increased respect and energy at the workplace such that even the competitors might praise your efforts. A tension continuously troubling you since long will be resolved. A meeting with a dear one is expected. You will want to extend support to your family members but wouldn't be able to. You will think of buying some household appliances for the family. This month is a good opportunity for you to grow in terms of finances. Healthwise the month will be better.

Virgo

A time for romance lies ahead for you this month. Attractions towards opposite gender are possible. You will be engaged in new meetings. As the planetary positions indicate, try to control your anger. Try to avoid self-doubts. Your seniors will be pleased with your work. Try not to make an important decision towards the end of the month. Your efforts in education will be rewarded. You might have to consume medicines to keep your health in a good state this month.

Libra

A romantic time awaits you. Try to control your expenses on your partner. In this month your time will be used in reorganizing the house and meeting relatives. You will want to help the needy. Peacefully, you will work for your material progress as well. In terms of education, your efforts will be towards enhancing your technical knowledge. You will have to make efforts and take precautions in terms of health.

Scorpio

Opportunities for progress appear in this month. A time for romance as well as monetary benefits can be seen. Though you will have to put in a lot of hard work, you will improve your academic performance this month. And the results too will be good enough. Healthwise, chances of hypertension, body pain and common cold appear around the third week of the month.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians might have to be involved in legal matters in the first phase of this month. Matters related to tax might take your time and energy. Issues related to paternal property might also arise. You might not be able to implement the financial plans. Try to avoid travels. Students should work hard and coming times will give good results. Mother's health needs to be taken care of. However, you will be able to spend good time with friends and might purchase new clothes, ornaments, etc.

Capricorn

Chances of a long travel are indicated. People in the fields of art, literature will be benefited. Luck seems to be favouring you this month.

In terms of health, those with issues related to blood pressure need to take special care. Elderly people will also have to take special care. Academically, you know how to get good results, and therefore, you will give in more efforts this month. Just try not to be lazy during the first week of the month.

Good luck in terms of health and beauty for the Capricorns can be seen in August.

Aquarius

Expenses related to children can be seen during August, for the Aquarians. Think well before taking important decisions, and be cautious while talking to people, as there are chances of controversies. Issues related to skin might arise.

Pisces

You are simple at heart and easy by nature. That is why you generally do not face many problems in life. But this time since Sun is there with Rahu-Ketu, you might have to struggle in some matters. Relationships seem to become more important to you this month. You might plan to visit hospitals and charitable places.