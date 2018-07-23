Lunar Eclipse July 27th - Singles Should Avoid Watching It!

Another Lunar Eclipse of the year is going to be witnessed on July 27th, 2018. This will be the second one; the first being the one that occurred on January 31st, 2018. It will be the longest eclipse of the year. It will last for one hour and forty three minutes. The Moon will appear red or brown in colour during this time.

Effects Of This Lunar Eclipse

The eclipse can affect the regions around the Tropic of Cancer in various disastrous forms. There can be an earthquake, tsunami, volcano, cyclone or fire incidents that might take place because of it.

Jyotish Shastra says that the eclipse will affect four zodiac signs. Aries, Leo, Scorpion and Pisces will be affected positively, whereas negative effects might be witnessed by Capricorn, Gemini, Virgo and Sagittarius. However, the zodiacs Aquarius, Libra, Cancer and Taurus might see mixed results.

The Biggest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century

People with zodiacs showing negative effects are advised to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Donations done on a Lunar Eclipse day are believed to be very fruitful. Talking about what to donate on this day, donating a snake made of gold, silver or copper kept in a copper plate along with black sesame seeds is considered to be very auspicious.

Singles Should Avoid Watching This Eclipse

This Lunar eclipse, along with being the longest of the century, is being said to bring disastrous effects. It is said that the Moon along with being beautiful has also been cursed once. Therefore, the unmarried ones are advised not to watch it, lest difficulties might arise at the time of their marriage.

It is said that Chandrama or the Moon is the zodiac that is associated with the heart and feelings of an individual. Moreover, Chandrama (Moon) has vikars or certain negative effects, thereby indicating towards chances of negativities in the heart.

When Rahu's sight falls on the Moon, it is said to be one of the biggest Chandra Doshas, therefore Chandra Dosh also is inflicted when the Chandra is associated with inauspicious places in the birth chart. It might lead to excessive worries and tensions.

Hence, as much as possible, you should stay away from watching this Lunar Eclipse. It applies to all, including the married ones and especially the pregnant women.

When To Do The Guru Purnima Puja On The Lunar Eclipse Day

Lunar Eclipse takes place when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon, because of which the light of the Sun does not fall on the Moon. The Moon can be seen as a red ball during this eclipse and that is the reason it is termed the blood moon.

Such an eclipse will be witnessed for the first time in 104 years. It will be seen in the whole of India. Hence, the effects will apply on the Indian regions as well.

After 162 Years Kemdrum Yoga Has Arrived!

Also, Guru Purnima is said to be observed on the same day. However, since no auspicious pujas can be performed because of the Soothak Kaal, which is considered inauspicious for deity worship, the Guru Purnima Puja can be performed before the eclipse begins.