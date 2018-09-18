Hindu Beliefs Associated With Lizards

Falling On The Right Hand Well, we would generally believe that it was a coincidence when a lizard falls from the wall above. It is just the loose grip of the creature, is what we will believe. But Shakun Shastra has something completely different. It says that when a lizard falls on the head or the right hand of a person, it indicates towards monetary gains for the person. Similarly, it might mean the person will have to face monetary loss if the lizard falls on the left hand. Also Read : Zodiac Personalities That Love Food The Most

Falling On The Right Ear Shakun Shastra says that when a lizard falls on the right ear, it indicates towards the gain of jewellery. Similarly, it indicates towards the long life of a person when it falls on the left ear. Therefore, you might get scared at once when the next time a lizard falls on your ears, but it should not take you much time to infer the indications.

When It Comes Down From The Left Have you ever got that shock which comes when one realizes that there is a lizard sitting on one's body? Well, if you are one of them, we would like to tell that if you realize that the reptile came from the right side of your body and got down from the left, then the indication is that of a promotion and monetary gains.

While Entering Your New House If the owner of the house sees a dead lizard while entering the house, the indication is that those who will live in that house might have to suffer from health problems or diseases. A puja should be performed before entering the house in such a case. It is considered even more inauspicious if there is filth or soil on the body of the lizard.

Hearing The Sounds Of A lizard If you hear the squeaks of a lizard, it should not take you much time to understand that you might hear some happy news in the near future, as per Shakun Puran. It indicates towards positive life. However, the sounds should be heard while you are eating during the day. Such sounds at night are common observations.

Fighting Of The Lizards If you see two lizards fighting, the indication is that you might get into an argument with a loved one in the near future. Practice patience and try not to indulge in arguments with anybody in order to avoid unnecessary fights, if you happen to hear such sounds. Beware of anger and arguments.