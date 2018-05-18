Important Facts About Vedic Astrology

A number of questions keep pondering in our minds such as what lovely surprises the future holds for us and in what all matters we need to be careful. The answer to all these questions comes through astrology, the science of studying the horoscopes, and predicting future. Astrology is one of the most ancient sciences meant for predicting the future of a person. Here are some important facts worth knowing about Vedic astrology. Take a look.

Origin

The Indian name for astrology is Jyotisha Shastra. It is also known as Vedic astrology or Hindu astrology. Vedas, the holy scriptures of the Hindu religion have six auxiliary disciplines. These are known as the Vedangas, which translates to, the parts of Vedas. Jyotisha Shastra is a part of the Vedangas and has been actually taken from the Vedas only. Therefore, their origin has been credited to Hinduism.

Subsidiary Notes

The Modern astrology can be credited to Rishi Parashar and Rishi Jaimini. Rishi Parashar had written the book named Jyotisha Shastra. Rishi Jaimini wrote the subsidiary notes on Vedic Astrology. These are the main rules for studying astrology.

Comparison To Western Astrology

Vedic Astrology is much different from Western astrology. The planets are same but while one takes into account the position of the ruling planet, the other considers the position of all the planets for predicting the future. This means that in western astrology, the people born under the same ruling planet might be said to have a similar future. Whereas, according to the Vedic astrology, the position of all the planets together affect the future and therefore, the lives of all are different.

Considers The Minutest Difference In Time

The Jyotisha Shastra takes into account all the minutest details while assessing the future. It's believed that, even with the slightest difference, such as that of a second, the prediction changes. This is because the position of the planets keep changing. So, it might change within a second.

Planets Are Deities

The most fascinating thing about the Vedic astrology is that the planets determining the effects on life are considered deities who can be worshiped. In Hinduism the majority of things are based on the faith. These deities can be worshiped in order to reduce the malefic effects caused due to the unfavourable positioning of the planets.

Houses In The Birth Chart

The birth chart is divided into several houses and each planet is associated with a particular house. The house and the planet together determine the future of an individual.

Lunar Mansions In The Birth Chart

The birth chart is also divided into twenty seven lunar mansions. There are planetary periods which relate to these lunar mansions. The planetary period which a person is born under, also affects his life. This planetary period is determined by referring to the position of the Moon in the birth chart.

Stars Too Are Taken Into Account

That not only the planets but the stars too affect the life of the individual, is another fact in Hindu Astrology. Constellations present at that time are taken into account while predicting the future.

Rules For Astrologers

According to Hindu scriptures,it is necessary for the Vedic astrologers have to observe some rules relating to spirituality.