Importance of the white aak plant in Hinduism

The aak plant is a common plant available in the Indian subcontinent. It is also known as Arsh, Mandar, Madar or Akaua. The scientific name of this plant is Calotropis gigantea.

While there are many kinds of aak plants, the one that is especially important in Hinduism is the white aak plant. It is considered very special and is counted among the most prominently used sacred plant in Hinduism.

The white aak plant is often used in the worship of Lord Shiva. But other than in the mainstream religious activities, it is also used in the Tantra vidya prolifically. Tantra vidya is often misunderstood as dark magic and is often a taboo.

Most people detest it or do not believe in it. But it is said that if you do believe in it, it is said to be very effective. The aak plant too is used in the Tantra Vidya in various ways.

Today, we shall take a look at the various ways in which the aak plant is used to help people in their lives. Read on to know more.

How To Identify The Aak Plant?

The White aak plant or the 'shwetark' is different from the commonly seen aak plant. The leaf of the white aak plant is thick like the leaves of the banyan tree. The leaves turn yellow when they become ripe and ready to shed.

The flowers are small and appear in bunches. The flowers may have colourful lines on them but are basically white in colour. The fruits resemble a mango fruit in shape and size and are filled with white cotton-like structures.

When broken, the stems or branches give out a white sap. The plant is poisonous to human beings and must be handled carefully. It must be kept away from the reach of small children.

The Ways That The Aak Plant Is Used In The Tantra Shastra:

• The mere presence of the aak plant

It is believed that the aak plant should be planted in the front of the house. The mere presence of the plant in the house's surroundings ensures that any ill effects or any dark magic done against the residents of the house are warded.

• Lord Ganesha and aak plant

An idol of Lord Ganesha made from the aak plant's root is considered to be very auspicious. A plant that is two or three years old can be uprooted carefully. A statue of Lord Ganesha is to be carved carefully into the root of the plant. This idol can be placed in your pooja room on an auspicious time. If the idol is worshipped regularly, you will be blessed with 'trisukha' or all the joys of life.

Clad the Ganesh idol in red clothes and offer red flowers, red sandalwood paste, and red gems. You can offer ladoos made from bhoong and jaggery. Then, worship Lord Ganesha with the understated Mantra:

'Om Vakratundaya Hum'

This will shower you with blessings of Lord Ganesha.

• Lord Shiva and the aak flowers

The flowers of aak plant, also known as the Mandara Pushpa, are very dear to Lord Shiva. In some ways, the flowers also are similar to the spirit of Lord Shiva. They are simple and plain to see like Lord Shiva but are very sacred. Like Lord Shiva is quick in temper, these flowers are poisonous if not handled carefully.

But on the other hand, Lord Shiva is quick to be pleased too. The aak flowers, if appropriately used, can be of immense medicinal value.

Offer the flowers of Mandara on the Shiva ling and Lord Shiva will bless you for your simple but heartfelt offering.

• The root of the aak plant

On the day that belongs to the Ravipushya star, wrap the root of the aak plant in a red cloth and keep it in a clean and safe place. It will help bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your home.

• Offering prayers under the white aak plant

Sit in front of the aak plant or under it to offer your daily prayers. Doing this will help you gain the fruits of your prayers faster. You can also use a rosary to chant the following Mantra to attain success in every field.

'Om Gam Ganapataye Namah'

• Applying a tilak of the aak root

If you apply a tilak made by grinding the root of the shwetark's root, godhrit and Gorochana regularly, you will be able to seduce or attract people to yourself. No one will be able to say a no to you.

• The root of aak plant in the Holika

Place the root of the aak plant and a small conch in the Holika. Collect the ashes and apply a tilak of the ashes daily. This will help you ward off bad luck and bad intentions.

• To calm your enemies

Take a leaf of the shwetark and write your enemies name on the leaf using the sap of the plant. Now, press the leaf into the ground or bury it. Your enemy will never raise any trouble for you anymore. If you drop the leaf in a moving water body, your enemy will leave you and go somewhere else.

• The cotton from the aak fruit

Collect the cotton from the aak fruit and make wicks out of it. Use it to light lamps and worship Goddess Lakshmi. Doing this will earn Goddess Lakshmi's blessings.

• Trick to keep your baby away from evil eye

Take a cloth bag and seal it with a piece of aak plant's root, alum, garlic and a peacock feather in it. This will ward off any evil and will keep your child safe from nightmares. The child will not cry or be scared unnecessarily anymore too.

• Being safe during travel

If you are prone to accidents, you must take the root of Shwetark and keep it near you during travelling. You must also chant 'Om Namo Agni Rupaya Hreem Namah' while placing it near you to be free of the fear of accidents while travelling.