Household Things That Are Considered Unlucky

Have you ever wondered why things do not work out despite consistent hard work? Have you ever realized why our elders keep telling us to get the house cleaned everyday. Why some people invest all their money and hard work and still things do not turn out in their favour?

Well, while there are many rules that need to be observed about the household items and various reasons associated with them, we have brought to you some most common beliefs about household items that are considered unlucky. Take a look.

A Black Door

You might want to make you house look distinct by colouring the doors in black colour. However, Vastu Shashtra says that black doors signify negativity. While black doors of the bedroom might invite clashes, those of the room where you have placed the cash cupboard, will bring loss of wealth. However, if the doors are facing North, they are not considered to be unlucky.