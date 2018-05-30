Habits That Will Bring You Closer To God

Who doesn't want to be blessed by the almighty! The daily prayers we offer to him, the evening lamp we light to invoke him, the beautiful mantras that we chant during the sacred rituals, and the various remedies we adopt to please him, are all done so that we can get his blessings.

We try all that we can in order to earn a place in the heart of the almighty. We also know that if pleased, the God bestows his devotees with good luck.

We keep providing you various measures you can adopt in order to get the blessings of the Supreme power. Today as well, we have brought to you a list of few things which you must do in order to please God and feel more closer to the Almighty.

It is said that whosoever does the things mentioned below on a daily basis, is surely to be blessed by the almighty; he gets good luck and all his desires are fulfilled soon. Such is the power of these habits. Take a look.

Offering Water To The Sun God

Sun is the God of power. He blesses his devotees with respect in the society; he helps them achieve success and gives them the power to defeat all their enemies. Sun God blesses them with good health as well.

It is said that Surya Dev particularly protects our eyes. Hence, worshiping him becomes really important. While there are various ways to worship Surya Dev, such as keeping fasts and giving donations, there is one method which is really easy. Offering him water every day, which is an easy way to get his blessings.

One must offer water to Surya Dev in a copper vessel every day at the time of sunrise. Make sure to include jaggery, vermilion, grains of rice, and red flowers in the water to be offered to him.

Offering Food To A Cow

It is said that all the life forms existing on the Earth have the element of God in them. Moreover, service to the needy and the weaker is what God appreciates the most. However, a cow is the most sacred animal according to Hinduism. There is a provision to worship a cow, as equivalent to God.

There are 36 crore gods and goddesses described in Hinduism. It is a cow, in which all the gods and goddesses reside, as is believed in Hinduism. Cows are very dear to Lord Krishna. Hence, another reason why paying respect to them is also believed to bring a person closer to Lord Vishnu.

Offering food to the holy cow is one of the major 'Punyas' (virtuous deeds), as per Hinduism. However, people these days often offer the left over, or the stale food to the cows. This should never be done, as this is considered a sin, as believed in Hinduism.

Keeping The Puja Room Clean

It is believed that God resides where there is cleanliness. Unorganised condition of the puja room displeases the deities, especially Goddess Lakshmi. The puja room must be neat, clean and organised. Another point to be kept in mind is that you should never clean it with a broom. Always use a vacuum cleaner or a cloth to clean the place.

Other practices, such as apologising before the mother Earth and looking at the palms, soon after getting up, are also important from the perspective of the scriptures. Goddess Earth must be apologised for when we step on her, and that she bears the burden of the whole humanity.

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi and Saraswati reside in the palm of the man. Hence, one who offers them greetings holding the palms close to one's eyes is said to be blessed by both the Goddesses.

