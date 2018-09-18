This Is How You Should Perform Ganesha Visarjan

Ganesha Chaturthi began on September 13 and September 23 will be the tenth day when the Visarjan will be performed. During the Chaturthi festival, devotees offer prayers to the deity and worship him with utmost fervour and enthusiasm. It is said that Ganesha comes to fulfil the wishes of all his devotees in this period of ten days.

Right from modaks, to laddus and to yellow-coloured dresses, devotees offer all his favourite items to Lord Ganesha seeking his blessings. Ganesha worship can be performed for one and a half, three, five, seven or nine days. It depends on the number of days one vows to perform puja for Lord Ganesha. After the completion of the puja, the idol is immersed in water (such as in the sea or a river). Immersion is known as Visarjan in Sanskrit.

We have brought to you the entire procedure of Ganesha Visarjan. Take a look.

