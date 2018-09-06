Famous Saints And Their Disciples From The Mahabharata & The Ramayana

Hinduism accords the highest status to the Gurus. Gurus are worshipped in it. As the shloka states -

Gurur Brahma Gurur Vishnu, Gurur Devo Maheshavarah,

Gurur Sakshat Parambrahma, Tasmayi Shri Guruve Namah.

Which translates to -

Guru is Brahma, Guru is Vishnu, Guru is Shiva,

Guru is the ultimate God, I bow (offer namaskara) to such a Guru.

It implies that a Guru is equal to God. Not just humans, but Gods themselves too have accorded a status of the highest importance to their Gurus. The word Guru is a Sanskrit term which comprises of two terms - Gu meaning darkness and Ru meaning dispelling. Thus, the complete word translates to - the de-speller of darkness.

While many people refer to a teacher when they say Guru, we would say, the word has an even higher spiritual significance. A Guru inspires not just through theories and philosophies written in books and scriptures, but also helps his disciples gain practical experience and he teaches the rightful application of the principles of life.

Here we have brought to you a list of the most famous saints and their disciples of Hinduism who are remembered even today.