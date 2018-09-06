Subscribe to Boldsky
Famous Saints And Their Disciples From The Mahabharata & The Ramayana

Hinduism accords the highest status to the Gurus. Gurus are worshipped in it. As the shloka states -

Gurur Brahma Gurur Vishnu, Gurur Devo Maheshavarah,
Gurur Sakshat Parambrahma, Tasmayi Shri Guruve Namah.

Which translates to -

Guru is Brahma, Guru is Vishnu, Guru is Shiva,
Guru is the ultimate God, I bow (offer namaskara) to such a Guru.

It implies that a Guru is equal to God. Not just humans, but Gods themselves too have accorded a status of the highest importance to their Gurus. The word Guru is a Sanskrit term which comprises of two terms - Gu meaning darkness and Ru meaning dispelling. Thus, the complete word translates to - the de-speller of darkness.

While many people refer to a teacher when they say Guru, we would say, the word has an even higher spiritual significance. A Guru inspires not just through theories and philosophies written in books and scriptures, but also helps his disciples gain practical experience and he teaches the rightful application of the principles of life.

Here we have brought to you a list of the most famous saints and their disciples of Hinduism who are remembered even today.

Maharishi Valmiki And Shri Ram

Valmiki, the author of the Ramayana, was a great saint of the Satya Yuga and the Guru of Lord Ram. Not just that, he was also the Guru of the sons of Lord Ram, Luv and Kush. It is said that he knew the entire future of Lord Ram when he stayed with him as a student. Not just this, Maharishi Valmiki had even invented some of the most powerful weapons used during the Satya Yuga.

Maharishi Vedvyas And Rishi Jamini And Romharshan

Maharishi Vedvyas was accorded the status of being the first Guru. His birth anniversary is one of the reasons behind the celebration of Guru Purnima. Rishi Jamini, Romharshan, Vaishampayan And Sumantu were his disciples. He had authored the Mahabharata as well as the eighteen Puranas. He is also believed to be the incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Parshuram And Bhishma, Karna And Dronacharya

Parshuram is believed to have been born at the request of the earth to Lord Vishnu. In order to save the earth from the tyranny of the Kshatriya Rakshasas (warrior demons), Parshuram killed their entire clan and saved the earth twenty one times. Bhishma, Karna and Dronacharya were the disciples of this Guru.

Dronacharya And Pandavas And Kauravas

Guru Dronacharya was believed to be blessed with the divine powers of Lord Brihaspati, the Guru of the gods. He was a great master of archery and Arjuna learned the art of archery from him. In fact, Bhim, Duryodhan, Yudhishthir, Duhshashan and Eklavya were also his disciples along with Arjuna. The story of him asking Ekalavya for his thumb as a Dakshina (gift of gratitude, given to one's Guru) is very popular.

Guru Vishwamitra And Ram And Lakshman

Guru Vishwamitra was another among the most famous saints and Gurus. He was the Guru of Lord Ram and his younger brother Lakshman. Both of them had acquired the knowledge about arms and warfare from Guru Vishwamitra. Tales abound about his prowess. It is said that once he got so annoyed with the gods, that he ended up creating a whole new world.

Guru Kripacharya And Pandavas And Kauravas

Guru Kripacharya was the contemporary of Guru Dronacharya. Guru Kripacharya had the blessings of immortality. It is said that he was given the responsibility to mentor the Pandavas and Kauravas by Bhishma Pitamah, the great uncle of the Pandavas. Not just Kripacharya, but his father too was proficient in the knowledge of archery.

Guru Vashishtha And Ram, Lakshman, Bharath And Shatrughna

Guru Vashishtha was one of the most popular of the Gurus. He is believed to be one of the Saptarishis. Saptarishis were those seven sages who had acquired knowledge from Lord Shiva. Lord Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughna were his disciples. He had even organised a Yagna for them.

