Facts you probably didn’t know about Sage Mahavir

Mahavir Jayanti is the most important celebration for the Jain community and is observed by Jains living all over the world. Mahavir Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Sage Mahavir.

Sage Mahavir was one of the principle sages in the Jain religion. It was Sage Mahavir who helped in establishing the basics of the religion. There were 24 sages in Jainism and Lord Mahavir is considered to be the last one.

Sage Mahavir is believed to have been born on the 13th day (traiyodashi) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. The year in which he was born was 599 BC. The birth place of Sage Mahavir is situated in the area that is known as Vaishali in Bihar today. He disappeared when he was 72 years old in the year 527 BC.





This year, Mahavir jayanti falls on the 29th of March. The Muhurta for the day is as follows:

The trayodashi begins at 23.23 hours on 28th March 2018 and ends at 21.22 hours on 29th of March 2018. On this day, the Jains will celebrate the 2616th birth anniversary of Sage Mahavir.

There are many more fascinating things about the Sage who basically founded the Jain religion. Read on to know some facts that you did not know about Sage Mahavir on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

Even Before His Birth, His Parents Knew That Sage Mahavir Would Become A Great Man

The country was in a state of chaos. The public needed the arrival of a man capable of leading them away from all the chaos. King Siddharta and Queen Trishala were expecting a baby around this time. The Queen would have very beautiful dreams every day. The King met with a wise man and asked him what all the dreams meant. The King was then informed that the baby was no ordinary child and would become a great man when he grew up.



The Many Names Of Lord Mahavir

Lord Mahavir became famous with five different names. He was called Veer, Mahaveer, Ativeer, Sanmati and Vardhaman.



The Story Of Lord Mahavir Leaving His Home

When Sage Mahavir was 28 years old, both his parents passed away. His elder brother, Nandi Vardhan, requested the sage to stay with him and he honoured that request for two more years. At the age of 30, he had deeksha and as a result left his home. He gave up his kingdom and family and went forth into the world on the Krishna Dashami of Margashirsha month.

Meditation Of Lord Mahavir

Lord Mahavir spent the next 12 years in deep meditation. In the end, as a result of all his hard and intense prayers, he received enlightenment. He was 42 years old at the time.



The Method To Reach Salvation

Lord Mahavir taught the world the way to salvation. It has five pathways. One should practice them to attain salvation after his time on earth was up. The five ways are truth, avoiding theft, tolerance, pure mind and not collecting or storing anything in excess.



Death Of Lord Mahavir

In a place known as Pawapur, Lord Mahavir passed away at the age of 72. It is said that he attained Nirvana on that day too. His life ended with a legacy that he left behind. He taught the world a principle of live and let live and taught people to live in peace and harmony. His teachings and his life shall always be an example for his devotees and followers and will help them lead a peaceful and harmonious life.