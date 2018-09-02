Subscribe to Boldsky
A Rare Janmashtami Night To Occur After 11 Years, One Must Perform These Remedies!

Krishna Janmashtami will be observed this year on September 2, 2018, as well as September 3, 2018. The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 8:48 in the evening, September 2, and will continue on September 3, 2018. It is being said that it is after eleven years that the same muhurta that Lord Krishna was born, is occurring on this Janmashtami.

Tantrik astrology says that all the astrological remedies for attaining siddhi (super natural powers) can be performed only on four nights. The first is - Kalratri, which is also known as Nark Chaturdashi and Diwali as well. The second among these nights is Aho Ratri which falls on Shivratri. The third is Darun Ratri which falls on a Holi and the fourth is Mahoratri falling on a Janmashtami.

Besides being performed by Tantriks for the attainment of supernatural powers, these remedies are also adopted for the fulfilment of a wish as well.

For The Attainment Of Wealth

Janmashtami is an auspicious day to get the desire for wealth fulfilled. After taking bath on the Janmashtami day, one should visit a Krishna temple and offer a garland of yellow flowers to Lord Krishna. This will remove all the problems related to wealth, such as debts, court cases and property disputes etc.

Lord Krishna is also known as Pitamber Dhaari. The term Pitamber Dhaari translates to the one who wears yellow coloured clothes. One should offer yellow coloured clothes, yellow sweets, yellow fruits and yellow grains to Lord Krishna. This helps to please Lord Krishna as well as Goddess Lakshmi, who bless their devotees with wealth and prosperity.

For Fulfilment Of Other Desires

Take a Dakshinavarti shankh (conch shell) and perform Abhishekam (the ritual of offering water) on the idol of Lord Krishna. Dakshinnavarti refers to that conch shell which turns rightwards when it is held with the spout pointed up. Starting from this Janmashtami, the remedy should be performed on every Saturday. This remedy is believed to get all the wishes granted along with pleasing Goddess Lakshmi as well.

For Prosperity And Prestige

One should offer white sweets, kheer made of sabudana and rice (kheer is a form of sweet dish prepared using milk and rice), to Krishna. Mishri should be added into it for sweetening. Do not add sugar. Do not forget to add Tulsi leaves. This is done to please the Dwarkadhish form of Lord Krishna who then blesses his devotees with prosperity and prestige in life. Kheer is one of the most favourite dishes of Lord Krishna.

Sarvakarya Siddhi

One should offer coconut with eleven almonds at a Krishna temple on Janmashtami. It is believed that if a person does this for twenty seven days starting from a Janmashtami, he receives the blessings of Lord Krishna. It brings Sarvakarya Siddhi, which is a Sanskrit term for the attainment of success in all ventures.

For Success In Job And Career

One should invite seven girls for a feast on the Janmashtami and should offer white coloured sweets to them. Do not forget to give them a present after the feast. Repeat this for five consecutive Fridays. This is believed to help the career and job prospects of a person.

For Peace And Happiness

Offer a betel leave (pan patta) to Lord Krishna on a Janmashtami. After this, write the Shri mantra on the leaf and place it in your cash cupboard. This helps in the continuous flow of wealth in the house.
One should offer also milk mixed with saffron to Lord Krishna.

In a temple, offer a garland of Tulsi beads to Krishna or chant the mantra - Om Namoh Bhagvatey Vasudevay before Lord Krishna. This removes unwanted struggles from life. Light a lamp in front of Tulsi plant and perform eleven parikramas around Tulsi. This helps in maintaining peace and harmony.

