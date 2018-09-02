A Rare Janmashtami Night To Occur After 11 Years, One Must Perform These Remedies!

Krishna Janmashtami will be observed this year on September 2, 2018, as well as September 3, 2018. The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 8:48 in the evening, September 2, and will continue on September 3, 2018. It is being said that it is after eleven years that the same muhurta that Lord Krishna was born, is occurring on this Janmashtami.

Tantrik astrology says that all the astrological remedies for attaining siddhi (super natural powers) can be performed only on four nights. The first is - Kalratri, which is also known as Nark Chaturdashi and Diwali as well. The second among these nights is Aho Ratri which falls on Shivratri. The third is Darun Ratri which falls on a Holi and the fourth is Mahoratri falling on a Janmashtami.

Besides being performed by Tantriks for the attainment of supernatural powers, these remedies are also adopted for the fulfilment of a wish as well.