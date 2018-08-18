As Per Your Zodiac, What Would Be The Best Time For You To Workout?

Exercise forms the most important aspect of a healthy lifestyle. The more regular your workout is, the more active and energetic you turn out to be. While some of us are able to find time for exercises, others keep struggling to fit this into their busy schedules. And there are others who just keep pondering on how to find the time for a workout!

Sometimes, you wouldn't get that really active feel despite having done your share of workout for the day. Ever wondered what is the reason behind that? Well, while one reason can be the metabolism of the body, we would like to tell you that your zodiac sign has a role to play in your metabolism too. Based on what type of body you have (according to your sun sign), we will tell you which time is the best for you to work out. Take a look.

Aries: Mar 21-Apr 20

Since you are one of those who feel the most energetic only in the morning, the best time for you to workout would be early hours and probably even before the sunrise. More so because your sign symbol, a ram is more active in the morning, indicating that you also have a similar nature.

Taurus: Apr 21-May 20

Bull, the symbol for the zodiac Taurus, is a hard worker and the most active while it is busy with the work. Based on this, we would suggest you work out sometime during the day. If possible try to steal away a few minutes from the office hours and give yourself a mini workout. Doing so during the lunchtime would be another feasible option.

Gemini: May 21-Jun 20

Dear Gemini, you can work out just so easily by taking away some time for yourself even during the office hours. Doing a small workout or short walk during the lunch timings wouldn't be impossible for you.

Cancer: Jun 21-Jul 22

Since the moon is the ruler for your zodiac sign, the crab that you are will be able to work out better in the evening, when the moon has come to give you energy. Thus we suggest you to workout at night.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 22

You are ruled by the sun which astrologically implies you will feel the most active when under the sunlight. So daytime would be the best for you for a workout. However, morning hours little before the sunrise is also not a bad idea for the Leos.

Virgo: Aug 23-Sept 22

Virgos become more active when they know they have a lot of work to do. This means that their best workout session would be when they are already busy. So you can also choose few minutes from the office hours to activate yourself for the day.

Libra: Sept 23-Oct 22

Libras have a tendency to get stressed with excessive work too easily. Moreover, working out is something which charges them up by reducing their stress levels instantly. Both the things combined would mean that you can give yourself a good workout when you feel the most stressed out.

Scorpio: Oct 23-Nov 21

For the Scorpios, who are the most active during the night, the evening hours will be the best time for a workout. Scorpios are darkness lovers. Give yourself a tiresome and tough workout before going to bed.

Sagittarius: Nov 22-Dec 21

For you, the best start of the day would be possible with a gym only. Those the early risers among you know this better. We would suggest an early morning workout for you in order to keep your energy levels high throughout the day.

Capricorn: Dec 22-Jan 19

You are straightforward and work is your first priority. Sometimes you devote the whole of yourself to it. Just so that you are able to take out some time for yourself, we would advise you to work out during the work hours itself. Otherwise, you might skip it due to a busy schedule.

Aquarius: Jan 20-Feb 18

The symbol of your zodiac, the Aquarius being a water bearer astrologically implies that you will feel energized after a good and short workout done during the afternoon hours. Fix a time for your daily session around the afternoon hours.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

The sunset would be the best time for your workout session. Fish being the sign of your zodiac the light colours of the reddish sky during the sunset hours will be the most perfect time to fill you with immense energy.