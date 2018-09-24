8 Vastu Tips To Get Rid Of Disputes In The Family

Everybody wishes for a happy life. But this desire sometimes remains unfulfilled despite having sufficient wealth and prosperity, because of constant disputes in the family. While there can be various reasons such as a misunderstanding among the members of the family, a wrong Vastu of the house is another possible reason. According to Vastu Shastra, a wrong Vastu can cause disputes among the family members. By correcting the Vastu, we can get rid of such problems.
Here are some basic yet important Vastu tips that are essential for maintaining peace in the house. Take a look.
Kitchen Or Toilet In The Northeast
Kitchen or toilet should not be located in the Northeast direction of the house. It is considered one of the biggest reasons for disputes arising in the family. Since the north direction is related to the gods, constructing a toilet here might prove highly inauspicious. A kitchen located in the north also gives similar results.
Doors And Windows
The doors and windows of the house should be located in the east direction. East is the direction of the rising Sun and is, therefore, the source of positive energy. The doors and windows should not be making unnecessary sounds while being closed or opened.
The Sacred Corner Of The House
The northeast point of the floor is known as the 'Ishaan Kone' in Vastu Shastra. The part of the floor in this direction should not be high rising or mounted. Otherwise, it might become a reason for discord among the family members or even a reason for poor performance of the children. It is the best to have the puja room in this part of the house. Even electric appliances should not be kept in this direction.
Staircases Should Not Be Located Near The Gate
Another major mistake people make is that of constructing a staircase near the main gate of the house. The staircase should be located in the southwest or west or south portion of the house. Besides this, the kitchen should also not be there near the main gate. The kitchen should ideally be located in the south or southeast such that the person who is cooking should face the east direction.
Storeroom Should Not Be Located In The Northeast
The storeroom should not be located in the northeast direction of the house. As said before, the northeast is the direction of the gods; this direction should not be used for dumping as a storeroom, etc. This not only invites familial disputes but also causes various other problems such as health issues. Since this direction can be considered for the construction of the puja room, the puja room should also not be located in front of the main gate.
Mirrors And Glasses
Besides these, there are some other beliefs as well. Such as the window pane should not be broken, the mirrors should not be broken, the clocks should be working properly. There should be no mirror opposite to the bed; the person should not be able to see his reflection while sleeping on the bed.
Images Of Ancestors
Since ancestors are offered prayers in Hinduism, people often place their images along with the images of gods. This is not considered good. The images of the ancestors should be hung on the wall in the south direction in order to maintain peace in the house.
The Sacred Tulsi - A Must-keep In Every House
A Tulsi plant is considered one of the most sacred plants in Hinduism. Besides its medicinal benefits there are many spiritual benefits also. Such as offering it to Lord Vishnu is considered auspicious. Similarly, Vastu Shastra also mentions it as a beneficial plant highly important for the peace among the family members.
