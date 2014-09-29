Durga Puja 2019: 9 Types Of Durga Idols You Must See Faith Mysticism oi-Staff

Durga Puja is the time when you go pandal hopping just to gaze at the different forms in which the Goddess Durga has been portrayed. There are basically two types of Durga idols traditionally.

When the Goddess is dressed in 'shola' or thermocol, it is called the 'Sholar Saaj'. When the Goddess is adorned in beaten silver garments, it is called the 'Daker Saaj'.

But these days, there are many other types of Durga pratima or idols that can be called experimental.

The Durga pratima is often based on a theme that dictates its form and is in sync with the pandal as well as the overall ambience. Here the nine types of Durga idols that Boldsky has singled out for you.

Sholar Saaj This is a pratima that is decked up in the traditional 'Sholar' saaj. The white thermocol clothing for the goddess and the green colour of the asura is what defines this form. Pot Er Thakur This Durga idol is designed like pottery. In Bengali, it is referred to as 'pot er thakur'. The Goddess is made out of clay and the design is a bit flat like pottery. The Bamboo Goddess Here Goddess Durga has been decorated with bamboo sticks and hay. This rural style of decorating the Goddess is very cost effective and artistic at the same time. Tribal Goddess In this pandal, Goddess Durga has been adorned in tribal style. She wears her saree like a 'Santaal' lady. The head gear also hails from the tribal parts of Bengal. Warrior Goddess This Durga pratima is of the warrior goddess who is ready for battle. Not only Goddess Durga, but her children, namely Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesh and Kartik are also prepared to charge for battle. Daaker Saaj This is the traditional Daaker Saaj that is prepared with flatten silver shillings. This style looks really glamorous on the Goddess. For Humanity Goddess Durga is shown in a very human form here. The podium also includes the sculpture of Mother Teresa who is a well-known social worker. Kulo And Kori The goddess has been embedded in a 'kori' or a (coin) within a 'kulo' or a straw tray used to sort rice from the flak. This theme decoration uses stylistic elements from the rural life of Bengal. Kono Ek Ganyer Bodhu Here, Goddess Durga is dressed like a married woman from any village in Bengal. She wears her red white saree with red border in the Bengali style and wears the red and white conch shell bangles in her 10 arms.