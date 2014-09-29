ENGLISH

    Durga Puja 2019: 9 Types Of Durga Idols You Must See

    By Staff
    |

    Durga Puja is the time when you go pandal hopping just to gaze at the different forms in which the Goddess Durga has been portrayed. There are basically two types of Durga idols traditionally.

    When the Goddess is dressed in 'shola' or thermocol, it is called the 'Sholar Saaj'. When the Goddess is adorned in beaten silver garments, it is called the 'Daker Saaj'.

    But these days, there are many other types of Durga pratima or idols that can be called experimental.

    The Durga pratima is often based on a theme that dictates its form and is in sync with the pandal as well as the overall ambience. Here the nine types of Durga idols that Boldsky has singled out for you.

    Array

    Sholar Saaj

    This is a pratima that is decked up in the traditional 'Sholar' saaj. The white thermocol clothing for the goddess and the green colour of the asura is what defines this form.

    Array

    Pot Er Thakur

    This Durga idol is designed like pottery. In Bengali, it is referred to as 'pot er thakur'. The Goddess is made out of clay and the design is a bit flat like pottery.

    Array

    The Bamboo Goddess

    Here Goddess Durga has been decorated with bamboo sticks and hay. This rural style of decorating the Goddess is very cost effective and artistic at the same time.

    Array

    Tribal Goddess

    In this pandal, Goddess Durga has been adorned in tribal style. She wears her saree like a 'Santaal' lady. The head gear also hails from the tribal parts of Bengal.

    Array

    Warrior Goddess

    This Durga pratima is of the warrior goddess who is ready for battle. Not only Goddess Durga, but her children, namely Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesh and Kartik are also prepared to charge for battle.

    Array

    Daaker Saaj

    This is the traditional Daaker Saaj that is prepared with flatten silver shillings. This style looks really glamorous on the Goddess.

    Array

    For Humanity

    Goddess Durga is shown in a very human form here. The podium also includes the sculpture of Mother Teresa who is a well-known social worker.

    Array

    Kulo And Kori

    The goddess has been embedded in a 'kori' or a (coin) within a 'kulo' or a straw tray used to sort rice from the flak. This theme decoration uses stylistic elements from the rural life of Bengal.

    Array

    Kono Ek Ganyer Bodhu

    Here, Goddess Durga is dressed like a married woman from any village in Bengal. She wears her red white saree with red border in the Bengali style and wears the red and white conch shell bangles in her 10 arms.

