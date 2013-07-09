There are many Hindu Gods for love and not just Kamadeva. Even Lord Krishna, Chandra Dev, Goddess Parvati, Rati are few Hindu Gods worshiped for love. We all know the romantic side of Lord Krishna. That is why, many devotees worship Lord Krishna to get a handsome man like Him.

Most of the people do not know but even Lord Shiva is worshiped as one of the Hindu Gods for love. Women fast on Mondays to impress Lord Shiva and get a loving husband like Him. Even Goddess Parvati is considered as the Hindu God for love and devotion. So, if you want to succeed in love and have the blessing of Him on your head, then worship these Hindu Gods for love.

Hindu Gods For Love:

Kamadeva: Kama means sensuous love, wish, desire, longing or sexuality and Deva means heavenly or divine. In the Atharva-Veda, Kama is described as desire and not sexual enjoyment. He is often compared to Eros of the Greeks, and Cupid of the Westerners. Kamadeva is also believed to be a demigod of the heavenly planets that are responsible for inducing lusty desires. There are myths that the young and handsome Kamadeva is the son of Brahma (created from the mind of Brahma). Kamadeva is also known as Manmadhan or Kama.

Lord Krishna: The handsome and flirtatious Lord Krishna is also worshiped as one of the Hindu Gods for love and lust. Couples worship Lord Krishna and Radha to bring in love like Radha and Krishna.

Rati: She is considered as the Hindu Goddess of love, carnal desire, lust and sexual pleasure. Rati is described as the daughter of Prajapati Daksha. Rati is the assistant of Lord Kamadeva. Women worship Rati to get love and physical compatibility.

Lord Shiva: You would see a lot of women worshiping the idol of Lord Shiva. The calm and loving God is worshiped in different cultures to get a good and caring husband like Lord Shiva. Shivaratri, the festival of Lord Shiva is celebrated by women through fasting and offering prayers. It is said that fasting on Mondays for Lord Shiva helps one get married easily and get a loving partner like Him.

Chandra Dev: Chandra means moon. The shining moon is worshiped to get a gorgeous and pure love. Chandra Dev is also worshiped as the Hindu God of lust and purity.

These are few Hindu Gods for love who can be worshiped to get the love of your life.