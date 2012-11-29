Janmashtami 2022: 6 Famous Lord Krishna Temples In India Faith Mysticism oi-Amrisha Sharma

Lord Krishna is one of the most popular avatars of Lord Vishnu. Krishna is worshipped in many temples around the world. These temples are famous because they are either associated with the birth of Lord Krishna or known for their architecture and history. Even the aura of spirituality has made the temples of Lord Krishna a peaceful pilgrimage for the devotees.

You can find the temple of Lord Krishna with Radha or Rukmani. He is often known as the lord who plays the flute. Let's take a look at the most popular temples of Lord Krishna that are well known worldwide for their history or association with His life. This year Janmashtami will be celebrated on 18 August 2022.

Famous temples of Lord Krishna in India:

ISKCON temple: This temple is popular worldwide. You can find ISKCON temples around the world. The beautifully decorated and well-maintained temples of Lord Krishna are visited by devotees of different caste and religion. ISKCON temples are there in Delhi, Vrindavan, Bangalore, Kolkata, Assam to name a few places.

Dwarkadish temple: Dwarka is located on the west coast of Gujarat and is considered as a holy pilgrimage for devotees. Dwarka is the place where Lord Vishnu slew the demon Shankhasura. Also known as Jagat Mandir, Dwarkadish is around 2,500 years old temple. Do not forget to visit the temple of Rukmini (Krishna's wife who was believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi).

Vrindavan Temple: It is believed that Lord Krishna spend his childhood in this city. After King Akbar visited the city, he ordered to build of 4 temples of Lord Krishna (Madana-mohana, Govindaji, Gopinatha and Jugal Kisore). Located near Mathura, you can visit famous Lord Krishna temples like Banke Bihari Temple, Krishna Balaram Mandir, ISKCON, Govindaji Temple, and Madana Mohana Temple to name a few.

Jugal Kishore Temple: Located in Mathura city (birthplace of Lord Krishna), you can visit this peaceful holy pilgrimage and find solace. Jugal Kishore Temple is one of the most popular and the oldest temples of Lord Krishna in Mathura. Jugal Kishore temple is also known as Kesi Ghata temple as Lord Krishna killed the demon Kesi and took bath on this ghat. An aarti to Yamuna Devi is offered every evening here.

Jagannath Temple: This is a famous temple in Puri (Orrisa) that is dedicated to the trinity of deities namely Jagannath, Balabhadra and the goddess Subhadra. Worshipers of Lord Krishna and Vishnu often visit this holy pilgrimage to take the blessings of Jagannath (the Lord of the Universe).

Guruvayur Temple: Commonly called the Dwarka of the South, this temple of Lord Krishna is very famous in India. It is said that the idol of Lord Krishna in this temple is even worshiped by Lord Brahma (Creator of the Universe). Located in Kerala, the temple owns 36 mighty elephants. Even brides and grooms visit Guruvayur temple to solemnize their marriage.

These are the most popular temples of Lord Krishna. Visit these temples in India to find solace.