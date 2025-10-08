Vijay Deverakonda Meets With An Accident In Hyderabad Amid Engagement Reports; Says 'My Head Hurts But....'

Diwali 2025: You're Lighting Diyas Wrong, Goddess Lakshmi Wants You To Burn Inner Darkness First Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Every year, we polish our homes, buy new clothes, and decorate our corners with bright diyas, believing we're inviting Goddess Lakshmi into our lives. But what if we've misunderstood what she truly wants? What if the light she seeks isn't just from the diyas on your floor, but from the fire that burns within you?

Diwali is the festival of light, yes - but more deeply, it's the festival of awakening. This year, it will be celebrated on 20 October 2025.The goddess of wealth and purity doesn't enter a space that's only physically clean. She enters hearts that are free from bitterness, jealousy, guilt, and greed.

This Diwali, maybe it's time to stop lighting diyas only outside - and ignite a few flames inside.

Here are the inner darknesses Goddess Lakshmi wants you to burn before you pray for abundance.

1. Burn The Darkness Of Comparison

We scroll through social media, seeing other people's Diwali celebrations - the better lights, better sarees, better lives - and quietly start comparing. But Goddess Lakshmi doesn't bless a restless heart. She blesses contentment.

Comparison is a thief of both peace and prosperity. The moment you stop comparing, you start noticing the beauty of your own life. Light a diya for gratitude, not competition.

2. Burn The Darkness Of Guilt

So many of us carry silent guilt - for not being enough, for hurting someone unintentionally, or for not living up to our own expectations. But guilt keeps your inner light dim.

This Diwali, forgive yourself. Write down everything that still feels heavy, then mentally burn it in your diya flame. When you forgive yourself, Goddess Lakshmi walks right through your open heart.

3. Burn The Darkness Of Resentment

Every diya you light is supposed to symbolize hope, not hatred. Yet, many of us still hold on to grudges against family, friends, or even life itself.

Let go. The weight of resentment blocks your blessings. The more you forgive others, the more you make room for divine light to enter. Remember, Goddess Lakshmi doesn't dwell where bitterness lives.

4. Burn The Darkness Of Fear

Fear - of loss, rejection, or the future - is one of the deepest shadows within. It keeps us from shining fully.

As you light each diya, whisper one fear you're ready to release. Fear dissolves in faith. Trust that the universe is conspiring for your highest good. That trust, that courage - that's where the true light of Diwali begins.

5. Burn The Darkness Of Greed

Diwali is often about abundance - but abundance doesn't mean hoarding. It means flow. When you cling too tightly to money, possessions, or control, energy stops moving.

Offer something without expecting in return. Help someone in need. When you let generosity lead, you align with Lakshmi's true vibration - that of prosperity born from kindness.

6. Burn The Darkness Of Doubt

We pray to the goddess but still doubt whether she's listening. We manifest dreams but secretly fear they'll fail. Doubt is like smoke - it blurs your inner light.

This Diwali, choose faith. Even when you can't see the full path, light one diya at a time and trust that Lakshmi will guide you through the dark.

7. Burn The Darkness Of Self-Neglect

In the rush of preparing for Diwali - cleaning, cooking, gifting - we forget to care for ourselves. Yet Goddess Lakshmi is the goddess of beauty, balance, and grace. She doesn't thrive in chaos.

Rest. Nourish your body. Speak kindly to yourself. Your mind and body are temples - the first place the divine light must shine.

The Brightest Diya Is The One You Light Within

Diwali is not only a festival of lamps; it's a mirror reflecting your inner world. You can buy hundreds of diyas, but if your heart is still dark with resentment or fear, no light will feel enough.

This Diwali, take a moment before the fireworks. Sit by a single diya, close your eyes, and ask yourself - what do I need to release? As you burn these inner shadows, you don't just celebrate Diwali - you become it.

Goddess Lakshmi doesn't just enter your home. She enters your consciousness. And once she's there, the light never fades.