‘Last Night With My Firecracker’, Tara Sutaria Posts: Tracing The Timeline Of Her Bond With Veer Pahariya

From Kareena Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Who Stole the Show At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party 2025!

Will Smith's Gold-Diamond Pendant Goes Viral, Guess Which Indian Deity Inspired His Bold Look, Watch Video!

Dhanteras 2025: Avoid Bringing These 5 Things Home Or Invite Poverty And Misfortune Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali, the festival of wealth, light, and prosperity. It's that time when homes sparkle with diyas, gold coins glint under new lights, and families rush to buy something auspicious, gold, silver, utensils, or even new appliances. It's believed that whatever you bring home on Dhanteras multiplies wealth, positivity, and good fortune.

But what if, in the rush to buy and decorate, you accidentally bring home inauspicious things, items that attract not prosperity, but poverty and distress?

According to Hindu beliefs and Vastu principles, some objects are considered unlucky if bought or kept at home during Dhanteras. They disrupt the flow of positive energy and can lead to financial instability, quarrels, or bad luck.

So this year, as you open your doors to Goddess Lakshmi, make sure you're not unknowingly letting misfortune sneak in too.

Here are five things you must avoid bringing home on Dhanteras 2025.

1. Iron And Steel Utensils

On Dhanteras, people often rush to buy new kitchenware; it's a tradition. But while buying utensils is auspicious, choosing the wrong metal isn't. Iron and steel are associated with Shani Dev (Saturn), the planet of karma, delay, and hardship. Purchasing these metals on Dhanteras is believed to invite financial stagnation, obstacles, and struggles.

Instead, opt for brass, copper, or silver utensils. These metals are linked to prosperity, good health, and divine blessings. Before using them, pour water or grains inside; it's said to multiply abundance symbolically. Let your purchases carry energy that uplifts, not burdens, your home.

2. Black-Coloured Items

While black is elegant and powerful in fashion, it holds negative symbolism in festive rituals. During Dhanteras and Diwali, black objects, clothes, decor, or appliances are considered inauspicious. Black absorbs light, and in the context of Dhanteras, it's believed to repel Goddess Lakshmi, the harbinger of wealth and positivity.

Avoid gifting or buying black-colored wallets, shoes, or dresses on this day. The goal of Dhanteras is to invite radiance and abundance, colours like gold, red, orange, or yellow resonate with that vibrancy. This Diwali, wear brightness, and let your home reflect it too.

3. Empty Vessels

There's a subtle but deeply meaningful tradition that says: never bring empty utensils home on Dhanteras. Empty vessels represent emptiness in life, financial struggles, emotional voids, or lack of fulfilment.

If you buy new utensils, always fill them, even with a little rice, sugar, or water, before bringing them inside. It signifies that your home welcomes abundance, not absence. This simple act transforms an ordinary purchase into a ritual of manifestation, filling your space, quite literally, with prosperity.

4. Glass And Plastic Items

Many people nowadays buy stylish glassware, crystal bowls, or plastic home items on Dhanteras, mistaking modernity for auspiciousness. But Vastu experts caution against this; glass and plastic carry weak, non-sustaining energy. Glass breaks easily, symbolising shattered wealth or broken relationships, while plastic represents artificiality and stagnation.

Instead, bring home items that endure, clay diyas, metal idols, brass lamps, or silver coins. These symbolise stability and longevity, ensuring that the wealth you attract on Dhanteras stays, not slips away.

5. Old Or Damaged Items

Dhanteras is a festival of new beginnings. Yet, many unknowingly clutter their homes with old, broken, or unused items, cracked idols, chipped utensils, or worn-out decor. Keeping damaged objects on Dhanteras is believed to block positive energy and invite poverty.

Before you decorate, take time to declutter. Discard or donate what no longer serves you. A clean, harmonious space welcomes Goddess Lakshmi's blessings. Remember: abundance doesn't visit a crowded mind or a cluttered home.

Choose what uplifts your spirit and radiates positivity. Because true wealth isn't measured by what you buy, but by what you invite into your life. So let every purchase echo one prayer: May my home be full, my heart grateful, and my life prosperous.