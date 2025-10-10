Karwa Chauth 2025: 5 Romantic Ways Men Can Be Part Of The Rituals And Make The Festival Extra Special

Dhanteras 2025, 18 Or 19 October? Know Correct Date, Time, History, Puja Rituals Mantras And More Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Dhanteras marks the sparkling beginning of Diwali, every year. It is a day when homes glow with diyas, laughter, and the promise of abundance. But every few years, like in 2025, confusion arises: Is Dhanteras on October 18 or 19? For devotees planning to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari, getting the timing right is crucial - because even a few hours make a big spiritual difference.

Let's clear the air and walk through the date, history, rituals, and mantras that make Dhanteras one of India's most awaited nights of wealth and wellness.

Dhanteras 2025: Date And Time

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Dhanteras in 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18.

The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 12:18 PM on October 18 and ends at 1:51 PM on October 19, but the most auspicious puja time falls within the Pradosh Kaal, when the stars align for Goddess Lakshmi's arrival.

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 06:41 PM to 07:38 PM

Duration: 57 minutes

Yama Deepam: October 18, 2025

Pradosh Kaal: 05:09 PM to 07:38 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 06:41 PM to 08:40 PM

The best time to light diyas and perform Dhanteras Puja is during the Pradosh Kaal, as it's believed that Lakshmi and Kuber bless homes during this twilight hour.

Dhanteras 2025: History

The word Dhanteras comes from "Dhan" meaning wealth and "Teras" referring to the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik.

According to ancient legend, Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician and incarnation of Vishnu, emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) on this very day, carrying the nectar of immortality (Amrit Kalash) and the sacred Ayurveda. Hence, Dhanteras is also known as Dhanvantari Jayanti, a day of health, healing, and wellbeing.

In another story, King Hima's young son was destined to die from a snake bite on the fourth day of his marriage. His clever wife saved him by lighting hundreds of diyas and placing her jewelry and coins in a shining heap near their door. When Yama, the god of death, arrived, he was dazzled by the glow and turned away. Since then, lighting lamps and purchasing gold or silver has become symbolic of inviting prosperity and warding off misfortune.

Dhanteras 2025: Puja Rituals

On Dhanteras morning, devotees clean their homes, decorate entrances with rangoli and torans, and prepare for evening worship. Before sunset, a lamp (deepak) is lit outside the house - often near the main door - in honor of Lord Yama, symbolizing protection from premature death.

During the Puja Muhurat, families worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Dhanvantari. Offerings include flowers, rice, sweets, and five diyas filled with ghee. It's also considered highly auspicious to purchase gold, silver, brass utensils, or new items for the home. These are believed to invite Mahalakshmi's blessings and multiply good fortune throughout the coming year.

Dhanteras 2025: Significance

Dhanteras isn't just about buying gold - it's about cleansing old energy and welcoming new light. The festival marks the beginning of Diwali, setting the intention for wealth, health, and happiness. Spiritually, it's believed that the act of lighting lamps removes the darkness of ignorance and fear, while new purchases symbolize readiness for growth and renewal.

In Ayurveda, this day honors Lord Dhanvantari, the divine healer, making it a reminder to invest in wellbeing, not just wealth. Families also pray for good health, longevity, and peace of mind.

Dhanteras 2025: Mantras To Chant

To invoke prosperity and protection, devotees chant the following mantras during the puja:

For Goddess Lakshmi:

"Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah" - to invite wealth and positivity.



For Lord Dhanvantari:

"Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya Dhanvantaraye Amrita Kalasha Hastaya Namaha" - for healing and strength.



For Lord Kuber:

"Om Yakshaya Kuberaya Vaishravanaya Dhanadhanyadhipataye Namah" - to attract abundance and financial growth.

As diyas flicker across your home this Diwali season, know that the true treasure isn't in metal or coins - it's in faith, gratitude, and the light that lives within you.