Devutthana Ekadashi 2025, 1st Or 2nd November? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Significance Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

As the air turns crisp and the festive glow still lingers after Diwali, Hindu devotees prepare for one of the most spiritually significant days of the year - Devutthana Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi. The day marks the divine awakening of Lord Vishnu from his four-month slumber in Kshirsagar, the cosmic ocean of milk. This awakening symbolizes the return of auspicious energy to Earth, reopening the gates for weddings, new ventures, and all holy rituals that were paused during the Chaturmas period.

Devotees across India wake early, fast with devotion, and perform special pujas to welcome Lord Vishnu back into conscious cosmic activity. This sacred Ekadashi is not just about rituals - it's about renewal, gratitude, and aligning one's life with divine order and light.

Devutthana Ekadashi 2025: Date, Time

In 2025, Devutthana Ekadashi will be observed on Saturday, November 1, while the Gauna Devutthana Ekadashi will fall on Sunday, November 2.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:11 AM on November 1, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 07:31 AM on November 2, 2025

For those observing the fast, the Parana time (when the fast is broken) falls on November 2, between 12:55 PM and 02:43 PM.

The Hari Vasara End Moment is at 12:55 PM.

For those observing Gauna Devutthana Ekadashi, the Parana will be done on November 3, between 05:42 AM and 07:57 AM, when Dwadashi ends before sunrise.

This celestial timing ensures that devotees can honor Vishnu's awakening at the most auspicious hour, restoring spiritual balance and blessings to their homes.

Devutthana Ekadashi 2025: Puja Vidhi

The rituals of Devutthana Ekadashi begin at dawn, with devotees taking a sacred bath and wearing clean clothes. Homes are decorated with flowers, diyas, and rangolis, especially near the prayer area. A picture or idol of Lord Vishnu is placed on an altar, and devotees create a symbolic image of the deity lying on a cot, representing his sleep.

The puja begins with lighting a diya, offering flowers, tulsi leaves, fruits, and sweets. Devotees chant the Vishnu Sahasranama, sing bhajans, and recite the Tulsi Vivah Katha, as this day also marks the symbolic marriage of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi.

Fasting on this day is believed to wash away sins and bring inner peace. Many devotees stay awake through the night, performing kirtans and listening to Vishnu's stories. The next day, after sunrise, the fast is broken with fruits and sattvic food.

Devutthana Ekadashi 2025: Mantras To Chant

Chanting Vishnu mantras on this sacred day is believed to awaken spiritual energy and remove negative karma. The most powerful ones include:

"Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" - invoking Lord Vishnu's blessings for peace and prosperity.

"Om Vishnave Namah" - a simple yet potent mantra to connect with divine consciousness.

"Om Narayanaya Namah" - the mantra of surrender, calling upon the preserver of the universe.

Repeating these mantras with devotion purifies the heart and strengthens one's bond with the divine. Many devotees also meditate during Brahma Muhurat (early dawn), focusing on gratitude and spiritual awakening.

Devutthana Ekadashi 2025: Significance

According to Hindu scriptures, during Chaturmas, Lord Vishnu rests in the Kshirsagar on the serpent Sheshnag. With Devutthana Ekadashi, he awakens to resume his divine duties, restoring cosmic order. Symbolically, this awakening represents human consciousness rising from inertia and ignorance toward awareness and purpose.

It's believed that those who observe this Ekadashi with sincerity are blessed with good fortune, harmony in relationships, and spiritual upliftment. Farmers begin harvesting, families resume wedding preparations, and temples echo with joyous chants of "Om Namo Narayanaya."

In some traditions, the Tulsi Vivah is also performed on this day - marking the divine union of Lord Vishnu (in the form of Shaligram) and Tulsi Devi, signifying purity, devotion, and the sacredness of marital vows.