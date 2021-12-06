December 2021: Zodiac Signs For Whom This Month Is Of Immense Significance Yoga Spirituality oi-Boldsky Desk

Life is not always full of roses, there are moments when it can appear to be most challenging. On 11 December, Venus will join forces with Pluto which will trigger your dark impulses, especially when it comes to dealing with relationships. Once Venus retrograds on 19 December, you will be able to understand the realty of your relationships.

But, on 15 December, Venus will return to its final liaison with Pluto and there will be a powerful revelation about relationships due to which you will be able to establish meaningful relationships and move forward. However in the end of the month, there will be opportunities and gifts. On 28 December, Jupiter will re-enter Pisces and therefore, the new year 2022 will be full of love and positivity around you. Here's why December 2021 will prove to be a significant month for these thress zodiac signs:

Sagittarius: Don’t Look Back, Fulfill Your Dreams December begins with the Sun in Sagittarius and therefore it will be a rejuvenating experience for you. This can be a turning point in your life especially as the solar eclipse in Sagittarius launches you toward your inevitable future as of 4 December. There will be too many things for your to you to control on the outside and you may lose patience meanwhile but don't worry, stay calm and focussed, and everything will fall in place. But, this transition will be extremely meaningful and you need to embrace what's in front of you. This is a good month for you and it will be full of opportunities. Leo: Find Your Creative Corner And Hold On To It Leo is known for their creative mind but this month they will be exceptionally creative. You are always curious about new things and will be fully immersed in your creativity. You will shine in the crowd and feel good about yourself. The month of December will begin with the Sun in your fun-loving, romantic and jolly nature and will encourage you to not judge but accept yourself completely. You will understand how good it feels to let go for everything and staying calm. Give yourself permission to create new things, even if it means there is a possibility of mistakes. You can bend the rules whenever you like. Capricorn: Look For The Inner Power And Conquer The World This is an eventful month for you and on 12 December the Sun enters Capricorn. This time you will be able to think where you stand in life. Your birthday is also just around the corner and therefore, you may be asking yourself difficult questions about your life. On 19 December Venus will retrograde in Capricorn and therefore, some truth about yourself will come forward that may strip you down to the core. In order to understand yourself, you need to accept and forgive yourself, only then the healing will begin.

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 18:30 [IST]