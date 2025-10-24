Chhath Puja 2025 Katha: Why Chhathi Mata And Surya Dev Are Worshipped Together, Know Mythological Story!

Sara Ali Khan Returns To Kedarnath, Shares Post Of Gratitude: What This Sacred Shrine Means To Her

As the sun begins to break over the riverbanks and chants of devotion start to echo through the mist - millions will stumble out of bed this Chhath Puja, some with tears in their eyes & hands clasped together in prayer.

The air will be electric and thick with emotion, with every single beam of sunlight - it almost feels like a blessing from above. But beneath all this grandeur & beauty, lies a story thats thousands of years old - the tale of Chhathi Mata, the goddess of creation and care, & her deep connection to Surya Dev, the god of life itself. Their love shines at the very heart of Chhath Puja, a celebration where people come together to meet the first light of dawn with complete faith, in perfect harmony.

Chhath Puja 2025: Date And Time

Chhath Puja, one of the most ancient Vedic festivals dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Mata, will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. On this day, devotees will offer Arghya to the setting and rising sun, expressing gratitude for health, prosperity, and vitality.

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day: 05:39 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day: 05:01 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins: 06:04 AM on October 27, 2025

Shashthi Tithi Ends: 07:59 AM on October 28, 2025

This timing marks the most auspicious window when devotees observe Nahay Khay, Kharna, and the two Arghya rituals with deep devotion and purity.

Chhath Puja 2025: Mythological Story

The origin of Chhath Puja is deeply rooted in Vedic tradition and ancient mythology. The festival honours Chhathi Mata, considered the sister of Surya Dev (Sun God). She is worshipped as the goddess of power, well-being, and fertility, believed to bestow offspring and protect children from harm.

According to legend, King Priyavrat, son of the first Manu, once lived a sorrowful life because he had no child. On the advice of sages, he performed a yajna to please the gods, and a child was born. However, the infant was stillborn. The king's grief was immense. That is when Chhathi Mata appeared, radiant and divine, holding the power of creation and nurturing. She gently placed her hands on the lifeless child, blessing it with life. Since then, she has been worshipped as the divine force who sustains and renews life.

Another story traces Chhath Puja back to the Mahabharata. It is said that Draupadi and the Pandavas observed this ritual to regain their lost kingdom and restore prosperity. Draupadi's faith and unwavering prayers to the Sun God are believed to have brought success and harmony back to their lives.

The Ramayana also carries the essence of Chhath. After returning to Ayodhya, Sita observed a fast and offered Arghya to the Sun during Shashthi Tithi of Kartik month to thank Surya Dev for blessing them with a victorious return. This act is seen as one of the earliest forms of Chhath Puja, symbolizing gratitude and purification.

Over the centuries, the festival evolved into a ritual that celebrates the connection between the human soul and cosmic energy-the Sun being the eternal source of light and life, and Chhathi Mata being its divine nurturer.

Chhath Puja 2025: Significance

Chhath Puja stands apart as one of the most disciplined and spiritually intense festivals in India. It is not just an offering to the Sun but a journey of the soul toward purity, balance, and renewal.

Devotees fast rigorously, abstaining from food and even water for over 36 hours, symbolizing complete surrender to the divine. Standing in the water during sunrise and sunset rituals represents the union of human effort and divine energy.

Worshipping Surya Dev ensures vitality and prosperity, while Chhathi Mata blesses families with protection and well-being. The rituals also have scientific undertones-exposure to sunlight at dawn and dusk helps detoxify the body, boosts energy, and enhances mental clarity.

The four-day celebration-Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya-reflects a deep connection between human life and nature's cycles. It is a reminder that sustenance comes not from indulgence but through discipline and gratitude.

Chhath Puja 2025: Mantras To Chant

During Chhath Puja, devotees chant sacred mantras dedicated to Surya Dev and Chhathi Mata to invoke divine blessings and inner peace. The most revered among them are:

1. Om Suryaya Namah - A salutation to the Sun God for light, strength, and vitality.

2. Om Hrim Suryaya Namah - A mantra for spiritual illumination and inner cleansing.

3. Om Adityaya Namah - A chant that praises the cosmic energy sustaining all life on Earth.

Reciting these mantras during Arghya offerings at sunrise and sunset is believed to align the body's energy with the rhythm of the universe, bringing serenity and strength.

As the Sun rises and sets across the holy rivers, devotees find in its glow the promise of healing, balance, and divine grace. By honouring Chhathi Mata and Surya Dev, this festival becomes not just a tradition but a reaffirmation of our timeless bond with nature and the spiritual forces that sustain life.