Chandra Grahan 2025: Can You Make Love During A Lunar Eclipse Or Is It Forbidden?

Tonight, September 7th, 2025, the final lunar eclipse of the year will cast its shadow across the skies. For centuries, eclipses have carried more than just astronomical wonder-they've carried beliefs, fears, and customs. One of the most intriguing questions people still ask is: can couples make love during an eclipse? The answer isn't simple. Science and spirituality take very different paths, and sitting between them is the ancient concept of Sutak.

The Scientific Lens: No Danger In Intimacy

Astronomers see an eclipse as a spectacular but straightforward alignment of the Earth, Moon, and Sun. From this view, there is nothing harmful about making love during the event.

No physical harm: Doctors confirm that sex during an eclipse poses no danger to couples, including pregnant women.

Doctors confirm that sex during an eclipse poses no danger to couples, including pregnant women. No effect on childbirth: Myths that children conceived during an eclipse may be born with deformities have no scientific support.

Myths that children conceived during an eclipse may be born with deformities have no scientific support. The only proven risk: In solar eclipses, eye safety is critical-staring at the sun without protection can cause permanent retinal damage. Beyond that, intimacy remains unaffected.

In short, science sees no reason to refrain from intimacy during an eclipse.

The Religious And Cultural View: A Time Of Restraint

While science is reassuring, many traditions urge caution, seeing eclipses as times when the world's natural order is briefly disrupted.

Hindu Beliefs And Sutak

In Hinduism, eclipses (grahana) are considered spiritually impure. This belief is observed through Sutak, a period of restriction before and during the eclipse.

Duration:

For a solar eclipse - 12 hours before the event.

For a lunar eclipse - 9 hours before the event.

Restrictions: Eating, cooking, sleeping, and religious rituals are avoided. Sexual intimacy is also traditionally prohibited during Sutak, believed to preserve purity.

Exceptions: Sutak is not enforced on children, the elderly, or the sick.

Once the eclipse ends, rituals like bathing and prayers are performed to conclude Sutak and restore normalcy.

Islamic Teachings

In Islam, sex during an eclipse is regarded as makrūh-not sinful, but discouraged. The faithful are encouraged to instead offer special prayers (Salat al-Khusuf for a lunar eclipse, Salat al-Kusuf for a solar eclipse), using the event as a time of reflection and connection with God.

Folk Beliefs Worldwide

Across the globe, similar customs have existed. In parts of Mexico, women were warned that intimacy during an eclipse could cause birth defects. In Europe, eclipses were seen as omens of disorder, and everyday acts including sex were avoided. Though unsupported by science, these beliefs show how deeply eclipses influenced human imagination.

Why Such Restrictions Exist

At the core, the divide comes down to perspective:

Science sees the eclipse as a cosmic shadow play-fascinating but harmless.

Tradition sees it as a cosmic imbalance, urging humans to pause ordinary life until balance is restored.

For some, refraining from intimacy during Sutak or prayer is an act of faith and respect. For others, guided by reason, the eclipse is simply a dramatic backdrop for life as usual.

Tonight's Lunar Eclipse: Choice Between Faith And Freedom

As the moon turns crimson tonight, each individual stands at a crossroads. You may choose to observe Sutak, avoiding intimacy and focusing on prayer. Or, you may see no harm and embrace the moment with closeness and affection.

The eclipse, in the end, reflects not just the alignment of celestial bodies but also the alignment of human belief and choice.

Between Shadows, Beliefs, And Desires

The lunar eclipse of September 7th, 2025 reminds us of how one celestial event carries multiple meanings. Science assures us of safety, while traditions like Sutak invite restraint. Whether you choose intimacy, worship, or simple stargazing, the eclipse leaves behind more than a darkened moon-it leaves us reflecting on the powerful intersection of faith, freedom, and the mysteries of the cosmos.