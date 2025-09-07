English Edition
Get Updates
Get notified on trends, wellness, and lifestyle stories just for you!

Latest Updates

Chandra Grahan 2025: Are You Following Sutak Rules Or Missing Out On Spiritual Benefits?

By

The final lunar eclipse of 2025 is set to dazzle Indian skies on the night of September 7-8, 2025. Beyond its astronomical allure, this Chandra Grahan carries centuries of cultural and spiritual significance, particularly in relation to the Sutak period. For those observing traditions, knowing the exact timings and dos and don'ts can help navigate this celestial event safely and meaningfully.

What is Sutak?

Sutak is a traditional inauspicious period observed before a solar or lunar eclipse in Hindu culture. The belief is that cosmic energies become disturbed during an eclipse, creating negative vibrations that can affect spiritual and physical well-being.

To minimize these influences, people follow specific rituals and avoid certain activities until the eclipse ends. While there is no scientific evidence that eclipses cause harm, Sutak continues to be an integral part of cultural practices.

Sutak Timings for Chandra Grahan 2025

For the September 7-8, 2025 lunar eclipse, the Sutak period in India is as follows:

  • General Observers: 12:57 PM IST (Sept 7) → 1:26 AM IST (Sept 8)
  • Special Care (children, elderly, sick): 6:36 PM IST (Sept 7) → 1:26 AM IST (Sept 8)

The Sutak begins approximately 9 hours before the eclipse and ends when the eclipse concludes. After this period, people usually bathe, clean their homes or puja areas, and resume daily activities.

Chandra Grahan 2025 Eclipse Timings (India)

The lunar eclipse phases for India are:

  • Penumbral phase begins: 8:58 PM IST
  • Partial eclipse begins (umbral contact): 9:57 PM IST
  • Totality (peak): 11:42 PM IST
  • Eclipse ends: 1:26 AM IST
  • Last penumbral contact ends: 2:24-2:52 AM IST

This eclipse occurs in the Aquarius sign, under the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra, making it astrologically significant for certain zodiac signs.

Blood Moon Tonight What To Avoid

Dos and Don'ts During Sutak

Avoid These Activities:

  • Cooking and eating food
  • Starting new ventures or important work
  • Performing loud rituals or chanting
  • Traveling or signing documents
  • Pregnant women are traditionally advised to take extra care

Recommended Practices:

  • Meditation and silent mantra chanting
  • Reading scriptures or spiritual texts
  • Making donations or practicing charity
  • After the eclipse: bathe, clean your home, prepare fresh food

These rituals are rooted in faith, and while they don't have scientific backing, they help people observe the eclipse in a mindful, disciplined manner.

Astrological Insights

Astrologically, this Chandra Grahan is considered favourable for Aries, Taurus, Virgo, and Sagittarius, while others are advised to be cautious. Lunar eclipses are thought to highlight emotional and spiritual shifts, making this a good time for reflection, meditation, and charitable acts.

The September 7-8, 2025 Chandra Grahan is more than just a spectacular celestial show. For those observing traditions, the Sutak period provides guidance on how to navigate this time safely and meaningfully. Whether through rituals, meditation, or mindful reflection, understanding Sutak allows us to connect cultural wisdom with astronomical wonder.

While science reassures us that eclipses are natural events without harmful effects, following Sutak is a way to engage with centuries of heritage and spiritual practices-making the lunar eclipse both a visual and cultural experience.

Comments

More From Boldsky
Prev
Next
Read more about: blood moon lunar eclipse sutak
 
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
X
Close
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out