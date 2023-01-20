Benefits Of Reciting Specific Chapters Of Sundar Kanda For Wish Fulfilment Yoga Spirituality oi-Pundreeka Valli

Sundar kanda is a store house of positive energy and power whose untold benefits have relieved scores of devotees in finding a plausible solution for their problems. Sundar Kanda is the fifth Kanda of Valmiki Ramayana with Hanuman as the hero. It is a canto that brings happiness and pleasure as Hanuman achieved a remarkable task of bringing Lord Rama and Goddess Sita together. Some of the specific problems, with specific remedies are given below. Select your favourite chapter and start reading.

1. The first chapter ensures salvation if it is recited daily for six months.

2. the third chapter, if read with devotion, wards off the black magic effects,and negative energies.

3.The 13th chapter makes you intelligent.

4.To get rid of the sin of having affair with someone else's wife, read chapters 7-11.

5.To get permanent wealth and happiness read chapter 15.

6.Reading the 27th chapter wards off nightmares.

7.If you are worried about your child's bad manners, read chapter 20-21 of Sundar kanda.

8. if you are out of touch with your long forgotten relatives, 33 to 40th chapters of Sundar kanda brings you closer to them.

9. If you want to escape any kind of danger in your life, read chapter 36.To get rid of impending danger read chapter 36.

10.e If you have committed an unpardonable sin knowingly or unknowingly, get rid of it by reading 38.

11. Are you troubled by enemies? Read chapters 42-47 to win over them

12.To improve your sense of justice and generosity choose to read chapter 51

13. Assets could be hoarded if you read the chapter 54.

14. Peace and happiness can be procured by reading the Chapter 61

15. If you are after peace of mind and God realization, read chapter 67.

16. If your wish is not listed above, read chapter 41 so that Hanuman will address it soon

17. If you want to be soft spoken and a good conversationalist chapter 19 will help you.

Remind yourself to offer prasada to God after the parayana and also worship Lord Rama and Goddess Sita using sahasranama, You can at least read 108 names of God. Lord Rama is appeased by offering lotus and Tulsi mala. Pomegranate brings untold benefits for your home.

When the puja concludes, meditate for some time, and perform puja to the Ramayana book. It is important to observe celibacy while doing parayana for special desires.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 23:24 [IST]