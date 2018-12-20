Why Was Shani Dev Cursed By His Wife?

Wives Of Shani Dev One of the ways of pleasing Shani Dev is by worshipping his wives. It is said that he had eight wives named Dhwajini, Dhamini, Kankali, Kalahpriya, Kantaki, Turangi, Mahishi and Aja. One should chant the names of his wives in order to please Shani Dev. It is highly beneficial if their names are chanted on a Saturday. The belief that Shani Dev's sight is considered to be malicious came from the story associated with an incident with his wife Dhamini. Read on to know. Most Read: How To Get The Blessings Of Shani Dev



Shani Dev, A Devotee Of Lord Krishna Shani Dev is the son of Surya Dev and his wife Chhaya. He is dark in complexion and rides a chariot made of iron and a vulture is his mount. Shani Dev was a staunch devotee of Lord Krishna since his childhood days. He often used to sit for long hours meditating on Lord Krishna. His love for Krishna remained the same when he grew up. Upon being an adult, he was married to the daughter of Chitrarath. His wife, named Dhamini was a woman with divine powers. Besides being beautiful, she was also very intelligent.

Wife Dhamini's Desire To Have A Baby Boy Once while pondering over several thoughts, a desire caught Dhamini's heart that she should be the mother of a boy child. With this desire in her heart, she approached Shani Dev, who was meditating on Lord Krishna at that time and did not want to be disturbed. She tried waking him up from meditation, but all her efforts went futile.

Dhamini Curses Shani Dev Annoyed by Shani Dev' behaviour, she cursed him that since he paid no heed and did not look at her when she wanted to speak to him, whoever he looks at henceforth, shall get destroyed. Since he ignored her frequent requests to listen to her, his sight would always bring negative effects for people. A person would have to face problems if Shani Dev ever looked at them. Probably that is why it is said that Shani Dev is not bad, but his sight on a person might prove malicious.