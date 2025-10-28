A Historic First! President Droupadi Murmu Brings The Spirit Of Chhath Puja To Rashtrapati Bhavan

November 2025 Supermoon: When And Where To Watch The Brightest Lunar Event of the Year?

Chhath Puja in 2025 brought a rare and heartwarming sight and that was President Droupadi Murmu standing by a water body at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, offering arghya to the setting sun. It wasn't a formal state event or a ceremonial photo-op. It was a genuine act of participation in one of India's most deeply rooted festivals, observed by millions across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Photo Credit: Instagram@ithappensinbihar

On 27 October 2025, she joined devotees at the President's Estate to mark this occasion offering prayers as women in traditional attire sang devotional songs around her.

A Festival Grounded In Gratitude

The four-day festival celebrates the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya, the goddess believed to bless families with health and prosperity. Devotees fast, take holy dips, and prepare offerings like 'thekua' and 'kharna prasad'. The ritual of offering arghya - water and prayers to the setting and rising sun represents gratitude for life's sustenance and an appeal for continued harmony between people and nature.

Why This Moment Stood Out

For many, President Murmu's participation carried emotional weight. Chhath Puja has long been celebrated in homes, ghats, and neighbourhoods rather than formal venues. Seeing it observed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan made devotees feel seen - their traditions acknowledged at the highest level of public life.

It also reflects President Murmu's own grounded approach to public life. Known for connecting with people through cultural and spiritual spaces rather than speeches alone, her presence at the puja echoed her belief that India's strength lies in its shared traditions.

What She Said

In her official Chhath Puja greetings, President Murmu extended her best wishes to citizens. She emphasised gratitude to nature, respect for water bodies and the importance of environmental conservation. She added that such festivals remind us of our deep connection with the elements that sustain life.

Those words aligned perfectly with the visuals from the event, a leader praying beside ordinary citizens, celebrating a festival that honours both faith and the environment.

Tradition Finds Its Place In Power

It's not often that an ancient regional ritual finds its way into the heart of India's most powerful address. Yet, this year, it did. The Chhath Puja at Rashtrapati Bhavan was a gesture of cultural inclusivity, one that told every participant, from Patna's riverbanks to Delhi's Yamuna ghats, that their faith has a place in the nation's story.

Closing Thoughts

Photo Credit: Instagram@ithappensinbihar

In a season where rituals often get reduced to spectacles, President Murmu's participation in Chhath Puja felt refreshingly sincere. It brought together faith, simplicity, and representation, values that still shape India's collective heart. As the last rays of the sun reflected off the waters of the President's Estate, the meaning of the festival seemed clear: gratitude transcends boundaries, and devotion belongs everywhere even at Rashtrapati Bhavan.