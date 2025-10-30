World Thrift Day 2025: India Marks This Day Before Everyone Else And There's A Reason Behind It!

1st or 2nd November, When Is Devuthani Ekadashi 2025? Know Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat And Rituals

Just when the Diwali diyas start fading and the festive buzz slows down, another special day arrives, one that slowly marks a new beginning. It's the time when families talk about upcoming weddings, temples come alive again, and people say even the gods wake up after a long rest. That day is Devuthani Ekadashi. But what's the story behind it? And why does it hold such a big place in our traditions?

The Story Behind It

According to Hindu belief, Lord Vishnu rests for four months during Chaturmasya, starting from Devshayani Ekadashi in June or July. During this time, most major ceremonies are put on hold - no weddings, no housewarmings, no new beginnings.

Devuthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, marks the end of that period. It's said that Lord Vishnu wakes from his divine sleep on this day, symbolising the return of positive energy and the start of auspicious events. Life, both divine and human, begins to move forward again.

When It Falls In 2025

In 2025, the Ekadashi tithi begins at 9:11 AM on Saturday, 1 November and ends at 7:31 AM on Sunday, 2 November.

Since the tithi is active at sunrise on 2 November, Devuthani Ekadashi will be observed on Sunday, 2 November 2025.

Those observing a fast can break it between 6:34 AM and 8:46 AM on 3 November, based on regional timings.

So if you've been waiting to plan a wedding or any new beginning, this is the day that marks the green signal.

How People Celebrate

In many homes, people clean and decorate their prayer areas. Small idols of Vishnu and Lakshmi are placed on raised platforms and offered flowers, lamps, and sweets. The act of lighting diyas and performing the puja is seen as symbolically "waking" the divine.

Across North India and Maharashtra, the day also connects with 'Tulsi Vivah', the symbolic wedding of the Tulsi plant to Lord Vishnu. It's one of the most loved traditions of this time and officially opens the wedding season.

Those who fast usually eat only fruits or light meals and spend the day in prayer, reading the Vishnu Sahasranama, or listening to devotional songs.

The Meaning Behind The Rituals

Devuthani Ekadashi is all about renewal. It's that moment in the year that reminds people to rise again, to move from stillness to purpose.

The idea of Lord Vishnu waking from rest reflects that break is necessary, but so is starting over.

Key Details At A Glance

Date: Sunday, 2 November 2025

Sunday, 2 November 2025 Ekadashi Tithi: Begins 9:11 AM, 1 Nov - Ends 7:31 AM, 2 Nov

Begins 9:11 AM, 1 Nov - Ends 7:31 AM, 2 Nov Parana (Fast-breaking): 6:34 AM - 8:46 AM, 3 Nov

6:34 AM - 8:46 AM, 3 Nov Other Names: Prabodhini Ekadashi, Dev Uthani Ekadashi

Prabodhini Ekadashi, Dev Uthani Ekadashi Significance: Marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu and the start of auspicious activities

Devuthani Ekadashi is a day that reminds people to take a break, reset, and celebrate beginnings. Whether it's a symbolic awakening of Lord Vishnu or the start of the Indian wedding season, the festival brings a sense of rhythm and renewal.

Families decorate their homes, light lamps, and share laughter over food - all while holding on to a tradition that has shaped their lives for generations. And even though we might debate whether it falls on 1st or 2nd November this year, the spirit of Devuthani Ekadashi remains the same, it's about waking up to life, gratitude, and faith once more.