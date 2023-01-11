Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Entertainment LIVE Updates: RRR Wins Golden Globes For Naatu Naatu; Shalin-Tina’s Mothers Enters BB House
- News Who will succeed slain Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri: US says scenario unclear
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki EVX Concept Makes Global Debut - Is This India's EV Of The Future?
- Finance Sebi Levies Rs 80 Lakh Penalty, On DS Capital, Its Directors For Flouting Regulatory Norms
- Sports India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Eden Gardens Pitch Report, Stats, Record and Kolkata Weather Forecast
- Travel Two Indian Men Broke World Record Of Travelling 7 Continent In Just 3 Days, Know Details
- Technology Microsoft Will End All Support For Windows 7 and 8 Today: Upgrade To Windows 11 Only Option?
- Education GBSHSE Goa SSC, HSSC timetable 2022 for term 2 Out
Woman Fitness Trainer Dons A Saree And Works Out In A Gym: Video Goes Viral
Donning a saree for a gym is not a cakewalk and usually, when it comes to following your exercise routines and going to the gym, athletic wear is more common. However, a woman fitness trainer can take you by surprise in this regard.
Reena Singh who is a fitness trainer by profession has posted a video where she is wearing a pink saree and working out in the gym. The video has gone viral and has left the netizens in splits.
To know what we are talking about, check the video here.
The video was shared by her on 31 December 2022 where she can be seen doing cardio, pulldown exercise on a machine and lifting a tyre with so much ease, and that too while wearing a saree. Till now this viral clip has garnered 37 million views, however, there were some mixed reactions as well.
While some of us make excuses when it comes to workouts and does not consider health and fitness as priorities, this woman shows discipline and determination are all you need when it comes to fitness. From the comments, it can see that while some have appreciated her efforts, others were miffed at her choice.
A user wrote '"Omg super woman' and another woman complimented her by saying 'I want your autograph'. Targeting her choice of attire, one person said 'Yahi log dusro ko bolne ka moka dete h phir.. Ki gym bhi saree pehen ke hota h.. Gym wear ki kya zarurat h (These people give others an opportunity to point out that one can also work out in a saree and doesn't need gym attire)' and another made fun of her saying ' Motivational se zada comedy reel he (It more of a comedy reel than being motivational).' Also, one lady suggested that "The amount of injury you can have is not even explainable. Yes, peheno saree ... par weights, machines, cross fit... needs comfortable gym wear. Be safe ! "
- pulseYear Ender 2022: Weird Food Combinations That Went Viral This Year
- pulseInvisibility Cloak Invented By Chinese Students: Is Low-Cost & Hides Wearers From Security Cameras
- pulseWorld’s First Gold ATM In Hyderabad, India: It Dispenses Gold!
- pulseA 100-Million-Year-Old Fish Discovered In Kerala; Pics
- pulse100 UK Firms Commit To Permanent Four-Day Work Weeks, With The Same Pay
- pulse'Need A Break From All This Stress': Man Spent Nine Months Living Like A Goat
- pulseStudents From This School Can Write Using Both Hands: Know About India's Only Ambidextrous School
- pulseVin Diesel, Is That You? Scientists Creates 3D Model Of Adam, God's First Creation; Image Goes Viral
- women fashionFirst Ever Indian Barbie Doll With Jhumkas Is What Representation Is All About!
- life'Mum You've Got To Hang In There!' 9-YO-Kid Performs CPR On Unconscious Mother After Car Accident
- lifeMeet Reena Varma: 90-YO Indian Visits Her Ancestral Home In Pakistan After 75 Years, Netizens Overwhelmed
- lifeFriendship Video Goes Viral: Swiggy Delivery Guy Lends Helping Hand To Zomato, Wins Hearts On Internet