Just In
- 4 hrs ago National Cousins Day 2022: Interesting Facts About Cousins
- 5 hrs ago Two Cyclists 'Ronaldo' And 'Beckham' Will Represent India At Commonwealth Games 2022
- 6 hrs ago What Is Parechovirus? How To Know If Your Baby Has It? Signs, Symptoms, Causes And Treatment
- 8 hrs ago Commonwealth Games 2022: Watch Out For India's Top Sporting Heroes
Don't Miss
- Sports 69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship: Fans take selfies with us due to Pro Kabaddi League: Naveen Kumar
- Education Meet Draupadi Murmu, India’s First Tribal And 15th President Of India
- Finance Stock Market Update: 3 Most Active Equities Today, Upto 15% 5-Days Gain: Reasons Behind Surge
- News 'Daughter of Odisha': Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art hails President-elect Draupadi Murmu
- Technology Here's How Much Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Could Cost
- Movies Rajesh On Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Return: Sumeet & Rupali Are Busy; It's Not Easy To Get All Actors Together
- Automobiles BMW 5 Series ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ Launched In India At Rs 67.50 Lakh
- Travel The Amazon – Planet's Artless Beauty
Droupadi Murmu Creates History, Becomes The First Tribal President Of India
Droupadi Murmu becomes the 15th President of India and the second female president. Murmu is expected to take oath on 25 July. She has also scripted history by becoming the first tribal leader to hold such an important position.
In what may be a first for India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had nominated Droupadi Murmu (64), a Santhal from Odisha, as its Presidential candidate for the top constitutional post of India. After Pratibha Devisingh Patil, Murmu will become India's second female president.
Ms Murmu was chosen after a detailed discussion of 20 candidates by the BJP and its allies, JP Nadda said after a meeting of the party's parliamentary board on Tuesday, June 21. As a result of her television news broadcast, Ms Murmu said she was "surprised" and "delighted" to learn of her nomination.
Who Is Droupadi Murmu?
Born on June 20, 1958, in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, the 64-year-old former teacher has spent decades with the BJP and served as a state governor. She has been elected as the country's first tribal leader to hold the president's office.
She received her undergraduate degree from Ramadevi Women's College, Bhubaneswar. She began her career as a teacher before becoming a state legislator. After that, she worked as an honorary assistant professor at the Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research, Rairangpur, and then as a junior assistant in the irrigation department of Odisha.
Murmu belongs to a Santhal family, which constitutes a tribal ethnic group. Murmu was married to Shyam Charan Murmu. They had two sons and a daughter together. However, her life has been marked by personal tragedies, such as the loss of her husband and two sons.
Droupadi Murmu's Political Background
Murmu is also recognised as a strong tribal political leader. During her tenure as Governor of Jharkhand, she returned the bills introduced by the BJP to amend the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act (SPT). Tribals of Jharkhand vigorously opposed the erstwhile BJP government's proposed amendments to the CNT & SPT Acts.
Having been elected twice to the state assembly as a member of the BJP, she represented the Rairangpur constituency in 2000 and 2009. From 2000 to 2004, she served as a minister in the state's coalition government, led by Naveen Patnaik of the Biju Janata Dal party. At first, she was responsible for commerce and transportation but was later assigned the fisheries and animal resources portfolios.
Ms Murmu served as the BJP's state wing for the scheduled tribes - tribal communities recognized by India's constitution as economically and socially disadvantaged.
After being appointed as the first female governor of Jharkhand, she stepped down from active politics in 2015. In addition, she was the first tribal leader from Odisha to serve as governor of a state, and she held that office for six years until July 2021.
BBC Hindi's Ravi Prakash reported that Ms Murmu was widely appreciated for creating an environment where people of all communities and walks of life were welcome in the governor's office.
[image source: TOI]
- womenPlanning For A Solo Trip? Here Are The 10 Most Safe Places To Travel Alone As A Woman And Tips
- womenRemoval Of Mangalsutra By Wife Reflects Mental Cruelty Of Highest Order: Madras High Court
- womenMeet Bhagwani Devi: 94-YO Woman Who Creates History, Wins Gold At World Masters Athletics Championship 2022
- womenWoman Explains On TikTok Why She Refrains From Shaving Her Armpits, Video Goes Viral
- womenWoman Breaks Taboo, Adds 'Sex Work' As Experience In Her LinkedIn Profile, Netizens Applaud
- womenItalian Actress Gina Lollobrigida Turns 95: A Look At The Cinema Icon's Career
- womenWho Was Anne Frank? Google Dedicates Doodle To Honour The Life Of The Holocaust Victim
- wellness11 Health Symptoms Women Shouldn't Ignore
- beyond love24-Year-Old Gujarati Woman All Set To Marry Without A ‘Dulha’ In India's First Sologamy
- festivalsAhilya Bai Holkar Jayanti 2022: Facts About 'The Philosopher Queen' Of Malwa
- womenMeet 42-Year Old Laxmi Jadhav, Mumbai's First Female BEST Bus Driver
- womenCaptain Abhilasha Barak: First Woman Combat Pilot In The Indian Army; Know More About Her