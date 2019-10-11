#VanishingGirls Campaign: Highlighting The Issue Of Sex-selective Abortion In India Women oi-Lekhaka

On this International Day Of The Girl Child, the #VanishingGirls campaign highlights the issue of sex-selective abortion in India, which is causing the intrauterine foetal death of 60 million female foetuses. Globally, sex-selective abortion has become a threat to girls' lives, putting a massive dent in the population of girls.

ADF India has launched the #VanishingGirls campaign with the aim of shining a light on the massive number of abortions in the country. "In our country, 50,000 babies are aborted every month for one reason: they are girls instead of boys. India's skewed sex ratio shows that, as a nation, we have failed girls. They are either aborted or, once born, subject to various forms of violence", said Tehmina Arora, Director of ADF India.

"It's time to address this issue, especially on the International Day of the Girl Child. Every child is precious. Both girls and boys have an equal right to life and liberty. Our nation cannot afford to lose its little girls to discrimination and neglect", she continued.

#VanishingGirls Campaign

The #VanishingGirls campaign was launched in 2016 and has religiously been observing the UN's International Day of the Girl Child every year through various awareness programs and campaigns. With India losing more than 60 million women in the past decade due to the practice of sex-selective abortion, the initiative by ADF India advocates for the girl child's right to life.

Apart from raising awareness about sex-selective abortion, ADF India's #VanishingGirls campaign focuses on advocating for the right implementation of the Pre-Conception Pre-Natal Diagnostics Techniques Act that India adopted in 1994 - an important element in the fight against sex-selective abortion.

The campaign is expected to bring a change in Indian society, where the female gender is victims of gender-based violence and negligence.

#giveherLIFE By #VanishingGirls Campaign

In 2019, ADF India and the #VanishingGirls campaign have launched a nationwide photography competition with the theme #giveherLIFE to raise awareness around the issues circling the girl child. LIFE stands for love, inheritance, freedom, and equality.

(Inputs from ADF India)