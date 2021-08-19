Sudha Murthy's Birthday: Facts About Her And Inspiring Quotes Women oi-Boldsky Desk

She is the kind of role model we women need today. Dynamic and fierce, simplicity is her best jewellery. From fighting gender bias to becoming an engineer and author, her philanthropic work is exceptional. On her 70th birthday, let us know about this inspiring woman who paved the way for many women and inspired them to understand that 'Sky's the limit'.

Facts About Sudha Murthy

Sudha Murty was born on August 19, 1950, in Shiggaon, Haveri in Karnataka, India to Dr R. H. Kulkarni and Vimala Kulkarni.

She graduated in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the B.V.B. College of Engineering & Technology (presently known as KLE Technological University).

She completed her post-graduation in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Science.

She received a gold medal from the then Chief Minister of Karnataka.

She is an Indian Engineering teacher who excels as an author in Marathi, Kannada and English language.

On the occasion of her 70th birthday, Penguin announces her next book- Grandparents' Bag of Stories.

She wrote a postcard to the then Chairman of TELCO, and complained about the gender bias in the company.

Due to her bold step, she was interviewed and hired immediately which made her the first female engineer hired at India's largest auto manufacturer TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO).

She was first posted as a Development Engineer in Pune and was later posted in Mumbai and Jamshedpur.

In 1996, she established the Infosys Foundation and currently she is the chairman of the organisation.

She was a professor at Christ University and also a visiting professor at Bangalore University.

In 2001, she received 'Ojaswini' award for excellent social work for the year 2000. Also, in 2006, She received the R.K. Narayana's Award for Literature.

In 2019, IIT Kanpur awarded her an Honorary Degree (Honoris Causa) of Doctor of Science.

She also won Padma Shri, which is India's fourth highest Civilian award.

Sudha Murthy Quotes

1. "Struggle is life." - Sudha Murthy

2. "When climbing the ladder it is very easy to kick those below, but one must not forget that you cannot stay at the top forever. The higher you go, the longer is the fall." - Sudha Murthy

3. "Life is an exam where the syllabus is unknown and question papers are not set. Nor are there model answer papers." - Sudha Murthy, Wise & Otherwise

4. "A Cuckoo should never dance and a Peacock should not try to sing!" - Sudha Murthy

5. "Be dependent on yourself, and know that courage has to be born within you. It takes time but you have to work for it." - Sudha Murthy

6. "We can give our children only two things in life which are essential. Strong roots and powerful wings. Then they may fly anywhere and live independently." - Sudha Murthy

7. "Vision without action is merely a dream, action without vision is merely passing time, but vision and action together can change the world." - Sudha Murthy, Wise & Otherwise

8. "There is a difference between loneliness and solitude. Loneliness is boring, whereas in solitude you can inspect and examine your deeds and your thoughts." - Sudha Murthy, How I Taught My Grandmother to Read

9. "A fire cannot be extinguished with another fire. It is the only water that can make a difference." - Sudha Murthy, The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk

10. "If you try to please everyone, you will please no one. It is impossible to lead your life for others' happiness." - Sudha Murthy, Wise & Otherwise

11. "I realized then that only diseases and not honesty and integrity are passed down to the next generation through genes." - Sudha Murthy, The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk

12. "Money is one thing which rarely unites and mostly divides people." - Sudha Murthy, The Old Man and His God

13. "You should not be so sensitive. Sensitive people suffer a lot in life." - Sudha Murthy, How I Taught My Grandmother to Read

14. "Who is the best friend to a man and a woman?" The answer is: "A wife to her husband and a husband to his wife." - Sudha Murthy, House of Cards

15. "Rich or poor, it is good to do our own work and be fit." - Sudha Murthy, A Cure For Laziness

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 13:30 [IST]