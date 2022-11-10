Just In
Shefali Shah To Share Her Pearls Of Wisdom At TEDxGateway #BreakingBarriers!
Hailed by many as India's greatest female actor, Shefali Shah is all set to join the esteemed list of speakers at TEDxGateway as India's Largest Ideas Platform is back after 2 years with its iconic event #BreakingBarriers.
Someone who has joined the ranks of women who have strived hard to re-imagine the world we live in and shape our paths for a better tomorrow, Shefali Shah, has not only broken barriers but also reinvented them!
After her many impactful performances and her pearls of wisdom both on and offscreen, the heavyweight is all set to grace the stage sharing a new perspective on roles of life.
Shefali Shah's multiple National and International Awards, including the Emmy for Delhi Crime, the only Indian show to ever win an Emmy, are all testimonies of her unparalleled talent and what made her the ideal choice for the platform is that she has authentically in her own way, defied the norms of age 'for a female actor' and redefined the coming of age for women.
Just like her performances expect a soul-bearing and candid conversation from a woman and an artist who has consistently showcased strength and might and been an inspiration not just for actors but with audiences the nation over.
Shefali Shah will take the stage at TEDxGateway's Breaking Barriers on the 18th November in Mumbai.
