International Women's Day 2021: Know About The All-Women Swat Team Of Delhi Police Women

You would be pleased to know that Delhi Police is the first force in India to have an all-women Swat team. We know that you would be eager to know more about this team. Scroll down to read more.

The women SWAT team was inducted on 10 August 2018 by the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The women's team underwent 15 months of rigorous training. In order to train the team in the best possible manner, specialists from abroad and all over India were called. The team comprises 36 women from Northeastern states. Out of these 36 , 13 hail from Assam while others are from Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

The credit for forming and training an all-women SWAT team goes to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. Talking to the press, he said, "The team is ready to take on hostage crises and terror strikes in urban areas. The members of this all-women SWAT team received better ratings at the Police Training College in Jharoda Kalan than their male counterparts."

The team was also deployed at the Red Fort and India Gate during the Independence Day 2018 celebrations. The SWAT team is well-trained in handling any hostage crisis, terrorists encounter, unarmed combat, ambush and counter ambush and search and frisk activities. They are also well-trained in jungle operations, ensuring VVIP security and vehicle/bus intervention. Not only this, but they also have the extensive knowledge of IEDs and explosives.

In a training programme, they beautifully demonstrated a building intervention that aimed at hostage neutralization. Three women commandos slithered down the three-storeyed building using the spider, abseiling and Australian techniques. They were also aiming and shooting at the terrorists hiding at different floors simultaneously.

When asked how they feel after going through such tough and rigorous training, one of the commandos said, "Our training was quite good and we learned many things. We are now determined to use our knowledge, presence of mind and skills in safeguarding our motherland."

Another commando said, "My parents never discriminated between me and my brother and I am thankful for this. I wish that the coming generation do not face any gender biasing, discrimination or stereotypes."

This International Women's Day, we salute the hard work, sheer determination and will-power of these wonder women in safeguarding our country. We hope this will become a milestone in the path of women empowerment.