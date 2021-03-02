International Women’s Day 2021: Hima Das Appointed As DSP In Assam Police, Facts About Her Women oi-Prerna Aditi

Recently Hima Das was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police. The 21 year old athlete has really made us proud by bagging such a prestigious job role at such a young age. Nicknamed as Ding Express, after her village Dhing, she is an Indian sprinter from Assam. Today we are here to tell you more about this wonder woman. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. Hima Das was born in the village of Kandhulimari in Assam. Her parents Ronjit Das and Jonali Das are farmers by profession and belong to the Hindu Kaibbarta community.

2. She is the youngest of five children of her parents.

3. She did her initial schooling from the Dhing Public High School and later went on to study in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV).

4. Right from her childhood days, she was quite interested in playing football and used to play the same with her male fellow-learners in JNV.

5. She was keen in making a career in football. However, she gave up soon after realising that there's no future for women in football.

6. She took up sprinting when her physical education teacher from JNV advised her for the same. Since then she never looked back.

7. Das competed in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April 2018 which was organised in Gold Coast, Australia. She competed in the 4*400 and 400 metres race.

8. On 12 July 2018, Das won the 400 m final at the World U-20 Championships 2018 organised at Tampere, Finland. She clocked 51.46 seconds to become the first Indian Sprinter to win a gold at an international track event.

9. In the 2018 Asian Games, Das competed for the 400 m final race after clocking 51.00 seconds, thus setting a new national record. However, on 26 August 2018, she clocked the record to 50.79 seconds which made her win a silver medal.

10. On 13 July 2019, she won gold in 200m race at the Kladno Meet in the Czech Republic. She completed the race in 23.43 seconds.

11. Her name was chosen for the World Championship that was held in October 2019 in Doha. however, she withdrew her name a night before the competition, owing to the extreme back pain that erupted after she competed in the Asian Games in 2018.

12. On 27 February 2021, she was appointed as the DSP in Assam Police under the State's Integrated Sport Policy.