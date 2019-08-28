Manasi Joshi Grabs A Gold Medal At The BWF Para-Badminton World Championships: Facts About Her Women oi-Neha Ghosh

While PV Sindhu won a gold medal at the 2019 BWF World Championships, another sportswoman, Manasi Joshi, a para-badminton star also created history by winning gold at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, just a day before PV Sindhu.

Manasi Joshi defeated Parul Parmer in the women's singles. She tweeted saying, "I earned it. Worked every bit for it". She was among the 12 Indian athletes who won medals at the competition.

Joshi had faced world champion, Parmer, thrice this year and each time she had lost. However, this time she kept calm and unleashed some sharp strokes to defeat Parmer 21-12, 21-7 for the first time in her career.

An excited Manasi admitted that she did strenuous training at the Pullela Gopichand Academy which worked for her. She had three training sessions a day, she lost some weight and gained more muscles. She would work six sessions a week in the gym, improved her strokes and practised at the academy.

Facts About Manasi Joshi

1. Manasi Joshi's full name is Manasi Girishchandra Joshi. She was born on 11 June 1989.

2. Joshi has been playing para-badminton since she was six years old.

3. She is currently World No. 2 among singles. She has admitted that she wants to play more singles matches at other events, including the Asian Championships.

4. In September 2015, Manasi won a silver medal in mixed doubles at the Para-Badminton World Championships.

5. In 2016, she won a bronze medal in Para-Badminton Asian Championships women's singles and women's doubles.

6. In 2017, she won a bronze medal in women's singles Para-Badminton World Championships.

7. In 2018, she won a bronze medal in women's singles at Thailand Para-Badminton International.

8. In 2018, she won a bronze medal in women's singles in Asian Para Games 2018.

9. In 2019, she won a gold medal in women's single in Paralympics.

10. Manasi Joshi is an engineer by qualification. She completed her graduation in Electronics Engineering from K. J. Somaiya College of Engineering.

11. She met with a road accident and lost her left leg in the year 2011. However, this didn't stop her from achieving her dream of playing badminton.

